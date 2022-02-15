Marley Foundation delighted with Freedom Clinic success

Entornointeligente.com / THE CEDELLA Marley Freedom Grassroots girls’ football clinic initiative, which was successfully staged at St George’s College’s Winchester Park last weekend, was a great way of celebrating the birthday of her late father and reggae icon Bob Marley, she said.

With young female footballers being deprived of local activity, especially over the last two years, Marley said it was important to keep the young ladies in tune.

The camp, which featured 21 girls in the under-15 and under-13 age groups, was carried out by a technical staff that included former national players and coaches such as Hubert Busby Jr, Xavier Gilbert, Tashana Vincent, Sashana Campbell, Alicia James, Jason Henry and a medical team headed by doctor Gillian Lawrence.

Marley pointed out that one of the core pillars of the Football is Freedom initiative is to nurture and develop female footballers at the grassroots level in Jamaica and the region.

However, she revealed that this particular camp was inspired by her late father’s birthday celebrations.

