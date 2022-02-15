JPL gets the green light for spectators

Entornointeligente.com / CHAIRMAN OF the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) Christopher Williams says his organisation is now very close to a return of spectators for this season’s matches.

Williams was speaking just before an announcement from the Ministry of Local Government that fans would be allowed at four venues islandwide.

Initially, Williams had identified six controlled venues for the purposes of inviting fans to games whenever approvals come down the pipes. Four of those venues have been approved.

The original six venues requested were: Catherine Hall, Drax Hall, National Stadium, Stadium East field, Sabina Park and the Tony Spaulding Sports Complex.

The Government, in a late evening press release, approved the National Stadium, Stadium East, Sabina Park and Drax Hall in St Ann.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com