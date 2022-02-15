JFF denounces involvement of Busby in ‘Football is Freedom’ clinic

Entornointeligente.com / JAMAICA FOOTBALL Federation (JFF) general secretary, Dalton Wint, said the federation denounces the involvement of former national women’s coach, Hubert Busby, in a local female football clinic recently.

The ‘Football is Freedom’ clinic, which was put on by the Marley Foundation, the main sponsor of the Reggae Girlz, at Winchester Park last weekend, had Busby as one of the coaches for the day, along with other national technical personnel such as Xavier Gilbert, Tashawna Vincent and Alicia James.

However, Wint declared that the JFF knew nothing of the clinic and would not condone Busby’s involvement in any local football activity, while he is still being investigated by FIFA on allegations of sexual misconduct.

Busby was accused by former player Malloree Enoch, while she was a Vancouver Whitecaps player in 2010 and 2011, of sexual impropriety.

When the allegations came to light in October last year, he was first suspended and eventually replaced as head coach of the Reggae Girlz.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com