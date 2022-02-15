Harris wants medal-contending bobsled teams

Entornointeligente.com / In 1988 when the first Jamaican bobsled team at an Olympics walked over the finish line after a crash in their fourth round in Calgary, the quartet of Dudley Stokes, Michael White, Chris Stokes and Devon Harris were catapulted into hero status.

But according to Harris, while everybody thought the team’s performance was heroic, he was a little disappointed. And furthermore, believes the team could have challenged for a medal.

Although all four of the team managed to walk away unscathed from the Winter Olympics incident, their pride had taken a significant bruising.

“The first thought that came to my mind after the crash was, ‘Wow, how embarrassing,’” says Harris.

“All of us were apprehensive to go back home because we felt that we had let down our country, we thought people would be upset and ridicule us.

