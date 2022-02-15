Growth & Jobs | Poultry sector a priority in achieving food security – Charles

Entornointeligente.com / Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Pearnel Charles Jr has said the poultry industry is being targeted as a priority area in achieving the goal of self-sufficiency in food production.

“As we (seek) to move our country towards ensuring food security for the Jamaican populace, we continue to make the industry one of the main priorities for growth,” he said.

The minister was speaking during a meeting with small poultry farmers held at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Clarendon Parish Office and online on Friday, to discuss challenges in the industry.

SUPPLY CHALLENGES He noted that while the poultry industry has faced supply chain challenges because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it has continued to do well.

He said that production peaked in 2019 at 133.5 million kilograms, and while there was a decline to 122.8 million kilograms in 2020, production improved last year to 124.2 million kilograms.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

