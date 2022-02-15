Growth & Jobs | Government to help women, girls harness STEM skills

Entornointeligente.com / MINISTER OF Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz says the Government will continue to provide the necessary support to help girls and young women harness their skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

“It is imperative that women and girls, for generations to come, know and take their place in science without any reservation. This ministry is committed to providing the support necessary to make this happen,” he said.

Vaz was speaking at the fifth staging of the Scientific Research Council’s (SRC) ‘Conversations in Science’ series, held virtually on Friday in recognition of International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

The event, held under the theme ‘The Legacy of Women in STEM: Fuelling NEXGenGirls,’ was aimed at increasing the attractiveness of science, technology and innovation to women and girls.

Vaz called on industry leaders and parents to do more to expose women and girls to the opportunities in STEM.

