Growth & Jobs | Get certified!

Entornointeligente.com / ENTREPRENEUR AND fashion lecturer at the University of Technology (UTech), Donald Mirander, is encouraging students interested in the creative industry to get formal training in their respective disciplines.

Mirander, who was speaking at the Jamaica Creative Career Expo on Thursday, said that, in becoming certified professionals, creatives will better understand their value and be stronger businesspersons.

The expo was staged by the Jamaica Creative team of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston.

It engaged high-school and tertiary-level students interested in or pursuing studies in the various areas of the culture and creative industries.

“I believe it is important for us to certify our skill sets. I find that, in Jamaica creatives, their businesses are built on experiential knowledge. And that is good, but it is very important as well [that you] understand the history, background and different techniques [in your field],” Mirander said.

