Cephas solo effort gives Arnett second JPL win

Entornointeligente.com / ARNETT GARDENS’ striker Ronaldo Cephas scored a brilliant solo goal to lead Arnett Gardens to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Vere United in their Jamaica Premier League (JPL) encounter at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

Cephas, who tormented the Vere United defenders with his quick dribbling skills, opened the scoring for Arnett Gardens in the 35th minute.

Marlon Allen scored the second goal for Arnett Gardens in the 35th minute while veteran Francois Swaby scored for Vere United in the 64th minute.

Cephas scored his goal after he collected the ball on the half line and dribbled his way past four defenders to unleash a thunderbolt past custodian Michael Panton.

HARD WORK Cephas, who was scoring his second goal of the season, was elated with his performance.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com