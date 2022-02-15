Bills increase, services decrease: Manchester councillors chide JPS

Entornointeligente.com / COUNCILLORS AT the Manchester Municipal Corporation have expressed displeasure at the poor level of service they continue to receive from the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS), despite numerous reports.

Their dissatisfaction was further fuelled by the virtual attendance of the operations manager, Devon Willis, to last Thursday’s meeting, instead of being physically present to facilitate better discussions absent the technical glitches.

Willis, in his response, indicated there was some miscommunication between his office and the corporation as to the date and time for meetings.

However, that was quickly refuted by Mayor Donovan Mitchell, who stated that the general corporation meetings, across the island, have been held on the second Thursday of every month at 10 a.m., since 1928.

Despite Willis’ reports on street light repairs, pole replacement and debushing projects, the councillors said they were dissatisfied with the quality of the work.

