5 mins BHP, Glencore To Return $11 Billion To Investors As Commodity Prices Soar 1 hour Iraq Oil Ministry Denies TotalEnergies Deal In Peril 17 hours U.S. DUC Count Drops 48% In Two Years 18 hours Study: Banks Pumped $1.5 Trillion In Coal Since 2019 19 hours Energy Is Now Europe's Top-Performing Market Sector 20 hours U.S. Exports LNG At A Record Pace 23 hours Exxon Struggles To Make A Large Discovery In Oil-Rich Brazil 1 day Saudi Arabia Transfers Aramco Stake To PIF To Boost Credit Ratings 1 day Iran Expects Higher Oil Export Revenues This Year 4 days Big Oil Books Biggest Cash Flow Since 2008 4 days Europe's Dependence On Natural Gas Imports Hits 80% 4 days Italian Cities Turn Off Lights On Landmarks To Protest High Energy Bills 4 days Iran Oil Exports Jump Over 1 Million Bpd 5 days Make Way For The French Nuclear Power Renaissance 5 days OPEC Sees Bright Prospects For Global Oil Demand This Year 5 days Political Chaos In Libya Threatens Oil Production, Again 5 days Why Canadian Crude Producers Aren't Sending More Oil To The U.S. 5 days Russia Enjoys $65 Billion Windfall As Oil Rallies 5 days UK Natural Gas Imports To Increase Drastically In Coming Years 6 days JPMorgan: Oil Could Easily Hit $120 If Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate 6 days White House: No Oil Producer Should Hold Back Supply As Oil Hits $90 6 days New Breakthrough Could Speed Up Nuclear Fusion Development 6 days Democratic Senators Propose Suspending Federal Gas Tax Until End-2022 6 days China's Hualong One Nuclear Reactor Design Purchased By Argentina 6 days New York Pension Fund To Dump Half U.S. Shale Firms From Its Portfolio 6 days Mexico Energy Bill Could Stop U.S. Climate Plan 7 days Oil Prices Inch Closer To $90 On Surprise Crude Draw 7 days UK To Rely On Oil And Gas Despite Net-Zero Pledge 7 days Tanker Rates Turn Negative As U.S. LNG Flocks To Europe 7 days Indian Coal Mogul Becomes Asia's Richest Person As He Moves Into Renewables 7 days Biden Threatens End Of Nord Stream 2 If Ukraine Situation Escalates 8 days U.S. Refinery Outages Are Another Headache For Biden 8 days IHS Markit: LNG Can Replace Ukraine Gas Flows To Europe 8 days Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production 8 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Ease 8 days U.S. Considers Chevron Request To Take, Trade Venezuelan Oil 8 days Energy Crisis Spares No One—Not Even the Queen 11 days Russia To Supply More Gas To China Via New Pipeline 11 days Turkey And Israel Could Work Jointly To Ship Gas To Europe 11 days Chevron In Talks with Venezuela To Boost Oil Production

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews.

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Related News Saudi Arabia Transfers Aramco Stake To PIF To Boost Credit Ratings Iran Expects Higher Oil Export Revenues This Year Big Oil Books Biggest Cash Flow Since 2008 Europe’s Dependence On Natural Gas Imports Hits 80% Italian Cities Turn Off Lights On Landmarks To Protest High Energy Bills BHP, Glencore To Return $11 Billion To Investors As Commodity Prices Soar By Tsvetana Paraskova – Feb 15, 2022, 10:30 AM CST Mining giants BHP and Glencore both reported earnings on Tuesday, both announcing billions of U.S. dollars of payback to shareholders as energy and metals commodities rally.

Glencore reported a net income attributable to equity holders of $5.0 billion for 2021, compared to a loss of $1.9 billion for 2020, amid “multi-year or record high prices for many of our commodities” last year.

The high income allowed Glencore to announce a total of $4.0 billion of shareholder returns, including a recommended $3.4 billion ($0.26 per share) dividend base distribution (in respect of 2021 cash flows), alongside a $550 million new share buyback program.

Adjusted EBITDA contribution from Glencore’s Energy assets surged by 439% from 2020 to $5.6 billion in 2021, mainly due to the significant increase in average realized export thermal and coking coal prices year over year, and to a lesser extent, higher oil and gas prices, the company said.

BHP, for its part, reported on Tuesday earnings for the half-year ended December 31, 2021, announcing an underlying attributable profit from operations at $9.7 billion for July to December, up by 57 percent year over year.

BHP said it would pay a record interim dividend of $1.50 per share, or $7.6 billion.

The interim dividend brings total shareholder returns to more than $22 billion over the past 18 months, BHP’s chief executive Mike Henry said.

“Our record interim dividend was supported by our reliable operating performance and continued strong markets for a number of our products,” said Henry.

BHP is offloading its oil and gas assets in an all-stock merger of its petroleum division with Woodside, which will create one of the world’s top ten independent energy companies by production.

Completion of the proposed merger of the Petroleum business with Woodside is expected in the June 2022 quarter, subject to the satisfaction of conditions including approval by Woodside shareholders, BHP said today.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

IEA: Chronic OPEC+ Undersupply Could Propel Oil Prices Even Higher

Oil Tanks After Russia Pulls Troops From Ukrainian Border

OPEC Gets Further Behind Oil Production Quotas

