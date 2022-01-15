Police federation says rank-and-file cops committed to tackling crime spike

Entornointeligente.com / The Jamaica Police Federation says its members are committed to fighting crime as the country sees a spike in criminal activities, particularly murders.

More than 60 homicides have been recorded since the start of the year.

Federation chairman Corporal Rohan James says rank and file members of the constabulary force are under constraints arising from ongoing issues with the Government, which has left them demoralised.

According to James, the Government has paid scant regard to the cries of crime-fighters for better remuneration, resources and working conditions notwithstanding the many talks at the negotiation table.

James said that despite the poor treatment, members will come out strong against criminal elements bent on creating mayhem and wreaking havoc in the society.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com