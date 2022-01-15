Bustamante hospital seeing rise in COVID-19 cases

Entornointeligente.com / The Bustamante Hospital for Children is seeing a growing number of admissions for COVID-19.

Some 10 clinics have had to be cancelled while hospital staff members cater to essential cases.

This was disclosed by health officials during a tour today.

Senior Medical Officer, Dr Michelle-Ann Richards-Dawson, shared that the hospital is seeing the highest number of paediatric cases, including 23 confirmed and two suspected cases, with results pending for 24 samples.

“We ask you to minimise your children’s exposure to the virus where you, as parents and family members, can get vaccinated. I urge you to do so to protect those who are unable to get vaccinated because of their age,” she said in a media release today.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

