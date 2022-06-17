$14M Upgrade Completed At Clark’s Town Market

Entornointeligente.com /

More than 50 vendors are expected to occupy the newly refurbished Clark’s Town Market Shops in Trelawny.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, on Thursday (June 16) officially declared the facility open.

The five-shop building, which also includes showers in the rest area, was constructed at a cost of $14 million in a project spearheaded by the Trelawny Municipal Corporation through funding from the Ministry. The initiative formed part of a multi-phase redevelopment project of the Clark’s Town Market and Transportation Centre.

During his address, Mr. McKenzie urged the community to protect the infrastructure, as they will be responsible for its use and operation.

«This Government of Prime Minister Andrew Holness recognises that vending in our markets plays a critical role in the development of the country and quite a large number of Jamaicans, especially in rural Jamaica, depend on the market for their survival,» said Mr. McKenzie.

«So, the opening of this market is a clear indication of the commitment of the Government,» he added.

The Minister noted that this final phase of the initiative also included the rehabilitation and construction of the market building.

«We put on new roof, upgraded the electrical works, repaired the stalls, repaired the meat market and the columnsâ¦ . We erected nine new stalls. We did a number of things to upgrade the facilities here at Clark’s Town Market,» Mr. McKenzie explained.

He pointed out that phase one of the project was carried out some years ago when approximately $6.5 million was spent on works that included concrete surfacing, the erection of signs, installation of benches, bus sheds and more.

Additionally, he said, follow-up work was undertaken for another $2.5 million to put in place a security booth, office building, the construction of a drainage system and extensive repairs to the public sanitary facility.

Resident, Marcia Smith, told JIS News that the new shops and overall upgrade of the market is a boost to the people of Clark’s Town on a whole.

«Right now, it will benefit the people a lot. To the situation and how it looks now, it is a good upliftment for the people. My daughter works here as well. So, it is a good outcome,» she noted.

Advertisements

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com