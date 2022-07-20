$145 million repair for Wakefield to Deeside roadway in Trelawny

Entornointeligente.com /

The main road from Falmouth to Springvale in Trelawny is undergoing major repairs.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the corridor is to be repaired in phases.

The first phase of the works commenced this week, with a focus on the four-kilometre from Wakefield to Deeside.

This section is to be rehabilitated through a contract valued at just over $145 million.

The project is being implemented by the agency under its Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

