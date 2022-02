Russia And China Ink Huge Oil Deals As Ukraine Tensions Soar

Entornointeligente.com / Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 94.77 -0.69 -0.72% Brent Crude • 2 hours 96.48 +2.04 +2.16% Natural Gas • 11 mins 4.177 -0.018 -0.43% Heating Oil • 13 mins 2.943 -0.019 -0.63% Gasoline • 19 mins 2.766 -0.014 -0.49% Louisiana Light • 4 days 95.45 +3.27 +3.55% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 4 days 95.45 +3.27 +3.55% Bonny Light • 4 days 94.57 +0.41 +0.44% Opec Basket • 4 days 92.85 -0.02 -0.02% Mars US • 59 mins 94.36 +3.26 +3.58% Gasoline • 19 mins 2.766 -0.014 -0.49% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 4 days 89.98 -0.29 -0.32% Murban • 4 days 92.40 -0.34 -0.37% Iran Heavy • 4 days 86.75 +0.23 +0.27% Basra Light • 77 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 4 days 96.52 +0.30 +0.31% Bonny Light • 4 days 94.57 +0.41 +0.44% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 4 days 94.57 +0.41 +0.44% Girassol • 4 days 95.35 +0.58 +0.61% Opec Basket • 4 days 92.85 -0.02 -0.02% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 19 hours 79.69 +1.80 +2.31% Western Canadian Select • 18 hours 79.00 +3.22 +4.25% Canadian Condensate • 18 hours 95.25 +3.22 +3.50% Premium Synthetic • 18 hours 93.50 +3.22 +3.57% Sweet Crude • 18 hours 91.40 +3.22 +3.65% Peace Sour • 18 hours 88.55 +3.22 +3.77% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 18 hours 88.55 +3.22 +3.77% Light Sour Blend • 18 hours 90.65 +3.22 +3.68% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 18 hours 94.20 +3.22 +3.54% Central Alberta • 18 hours 88.85 +3.22 +3.76% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 4 days 95.45 +3.27 +3.55% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 5 days 86.25 +0.00 +0.00% Giddings • 5 days 80.00 +0.00 +0.00% ANS West Coast • 5 days 91.88 -0.08 -0.09% West Texas Sour • 5 days 83.83 +0.22 +0.26% Eagle Ford • 5 days 87.78 +0.22 +0.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 5 days 87.78 +0.22 +0.25% Oklahoma Sweet • 5 days 86.25 +0.00 +0.00% Kansas Common • 4 days 83.25 +3.00 +3.74% Buena Vista • 4 days 95.29 +3.22 +3.50% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 2 hours U.S. DUC Count Drops 48% In Two Years 3 hours Study: Banks Pumped $1.5 Trillion In Coal Since 2019 4 hours Energy Is Now Europe’s Top-Performing Market Sector 5 hours U.S. Exports LNG At A Record Pace 8 hours Exxon Struggles To Make A Large Discovery In Oil-Rich Brazil 9 hours Saudi Arabia Transfers Aramco Stake To PIF To Boost Credit Ratings 10 hours Iran Expects Higher Oil Export Revenues This Year 3 days Big Oil Books Biggest Cash Flow Since 2008 3 days Europe’s Dependence On Natural Gas Imports Hits 80% 3 days Italian Cities Turn Off Lights On Landmarks To Protest High Energy Bills 3 days Iran Oil Exports Jump Over 1 Million Bpd 4 days Make Way For The French Nuclear Power Renaissance 4 days OPEC Sees Bright Prospects For Global Oil Demand This Year 4 days Political Chaos In Libya Threatens Oil Production, Again 4 days Why Canadian Crude Producers Aren’t Sending More Oil To The U.S. 4 days Russia Enjoys $65 Billion Windfall As Oil Rallies 4 days UK Natural Gas Imports To Increase Drastically In Coming Years 5 days JPMorgan: Oil Could Easily Hit $120 If Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate 5 days White House: No Oil Producer Should Hold Back Supply As Oil Hits $90 5 days New Breakthrough Could Speed Up Nuclear Fusion Development 5 days Democratic Senators Propose Suspending Federal Gas Tax Until End-2022 5 days China’s Hualong One Nuclear Reactor Design Purchased By Argentina 5 days New York Pension Fund To Dump Half U.S. Shale Firms From Its Portfolio 5 days Mexico Energy Bill Could Stop U.S. Climate Plan 6 days Oil Prices Inch Closer To $90 On Surprise Crude Draw 6 days UK To Rely On Oil And Gas Despite Net-Zero Pledge 6 days Tanker Rates Turn Negative As U.S. LNG Flocks To Europe 6 days Indian Coal Mogul Becomes Asia’s Richest Person As He Moves Into Renewables 6 days Biden Threatens End Of Nord Stream 2 If Ukraine Situation Escalates 7 days U.S. Refinery Outages Are Another Headache For Biden 7 days IHS Markit: LNG Can Replace Ukraine Gas Flows To Europe 7 days Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production 7 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Ease 7 days U.S. Considers Chevron Request To Take, Trade Venezuelan Oil 7 days Energy Crisis Spares No One—Not Even the Queen 10 days Russia To Supply More Gas To China Via New Pipeline 10 days Turkey And Israel Could Work Jointly To Ship Gas To Europe 10 days Chevron In Talks with Venezuela To Boost Oil Production 10 days Russian Diesel Exports To U.S. at Three-Year High 10 days Japan Says Ready To Help Europe With LNG 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks? 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going 11 minutes NordStream2 20 mins Biden threatens Putin ” If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it” 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World. 2 days Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ? 8 hours “Oil Investment Must Rise To $525 Billion PER YEAR To Avoid Supply Crunch” by Tsvetana Paraskova as seen on Zero Hedge 20 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin 1 day Pierre Omidyar Co-funded Ukraine Revolution Groups With US Government, Documents Show 9 hours “Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum” – Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better…slogans by World Economic Forum 10 hours What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 8 hours Putin Wants Farmland in the East, Let Ports and sole control of Azov Sea. . . . . Biden “minor incursion alright” 4 days “Yachts To Be Exempt From EU’s Carbon Pricing Plan” – Zero Hedge 3 days World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate 1 hour So. Who’s for Universal Basic Income? 19 hours China’s aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty. Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: U.S. DUC Count Drops 48% In Two Years

Find us on:

UAE Expands Strategic Oil Hub To Counter Iranian Threat The strategically extremely important Fujairah…

Europe’s Winter Of Discontent Isn’t Over Yet Europe’s winter of discontent may…

Plains All American: Permian To See Strong Production Growth Over Next Few Years The biggest oil-producing region in…

Home Energy Energy-General Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Russia And China Ink Huge Oil Deals As Ukraine Tensions Soar By Simon Watkins – Feb 14, 2022, 7:00 PM CST Moscow’s state-owned oil giant, Rosneft, signed a US$80 billion 10-year deal to supply the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) with 100 million metric tonnes of oil. This increase in crude oil delivery volumes and mechanisms to China is part of a broad-based strategy to circumvent to as great a degree as possible the effects of international sanctions against Russia. This multi-level cooperation strategy between Russia and China provides financing into Russia from China, regardless of possible sanctions from the U.S. and its allies. Join Our Community At around the same time as Russian President, Vladimir Putin, had his first in-person meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for nearly two years – at the opening of the Winter Olympics ceremony in Beijing – and reiterated that there is ‘no limit’ to how far Russian and Chinese friendship may go, a slew of huge new cooperation deals in the oil and gas sectors and beyond were being announced by state news agencies on both sides. As analyzed in-depth in my new book on the global oil markets , the two countries have been working in an increasingly coordinated manner in the past few years in multiple operational spaces, all towards the central aim of weakening the dominant global power position of the U.S., and then supplanting it in this role. Nowhere has this coordinated strategy been more obvious in oil and gas sector terms than in the Middle East, especially since the U.S.’s unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran in May 2018. Its subsequent withdrawal from Afghanistan in September 2021, and then the ‘end of combat mission’ in Iraq in December 2021, has reinforced the Russia-China axis’s confidence that achieving their aim will only be a matter of time. Consequently, those countries in the Middle East who seek to portray themselves as neither on one side or another – and, bizarrely, chose to excuse how China is likely to deal with their own Muslim cultures in their recent attempt to seal a China-GCC Free Trade Agreement – either do not realize that the current power struggle between the U.S. and its allies, and China-Russia and its allies, is a zero-sum game, or are jejune at best.

The latest specific series of oil and gas deals announced between Russia and China are wide-ranging and highly significant for the global oil and gas markets and build on the relentless roll-out of project after project in the Middle East in recent years, especially by both countries in Iran and Iraq. These two Middle Eastern countries offer a much bigger prize in terms of reserves, capacity, spare capacity, and the likelihood of new field discoveries in both the oil and gas sectors than Saudi Arabia. China has focused recently on signing multiple deals with Iraq, some for headline-grabbing field developments but many more employing the more under-the-radar model of individual ‘contract-only’ awards to Chinese companies that few people have ever heard of, but all fully State-backed and State-funded (every single company in China functions as part of the State apparatus ).

Beijing can afford to focus on Iraq now, given that it already regards Iran – via its all-embracing 25-year deal with Tehran – as “a de facto client state”, a senior oil and gas industry figure who works closely with Iran’s Petroleum Ministry exclusively told OilPrice.com last week. Aiming to utilize the political ambiguity increasingly shown by several Middle Eastern states who previously could have unequivocally been said to have been U.S. allies, China has also sought to engineer ‘Hotel California’-type deals with them – ‘You can check out any time you like/But you can never leave’ – through funding associated with its multi-generational power-grab project, ‘One Belt, One Road’. Russia, in the meantime, is more focused currently on Iran – a policy focus agreed with China, according to the Iran source – continuing to work alongside it in Syria, and on several oil and gas field developments.

Related: Oil Prices Spike On Rumors Russia Is Preparing To Invade Ukraine

According to the official state announcements from Russia and China last week, in the oil sector, Moscow’s state-owned oil giant, Rosneft, signed a US$80 billion 10-year deal to supply the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) with 100 million metric tonnes of oil over the period (slightly over 200,000 barrels per day), shipped from Kazakhstan to refining plants in Northwest China. This will occur alongside the other exports of Russian crude oil to China and in 2021, Russian crude shipments via pipelines to China were 40 million metric tonnes (just over 800,000 barrels per day), according to Russian pipeline operator Transneft. None of this will affect the continued flow of Russia’s principal crude oil export route to China – the 80 million metric tonnes per year (circa 1.6 million 1.6 million barrels per day) East Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline that moves oil directly to China, as well as via the port of Kozmino.

This increase in crude oil delivery volumes and mechanisms to China is part of a broad-based strategy to circumvent to as great a degree as possible the effects of international sanctions against Russia that had been in development since the takeover of Crimea, as also examined in depth in my new book , which the Kremlin always regarded as a ‘trial run’ for the takeover of the entire country. One element of this has been Rosneft’s swift development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR), which allows for relatively unimpeded delivery of crude oil to China. Rosneft is also currently actively pushing the development of the Vostok Oil project in Russia’s Far North that includes the Vankor cluster, the Zapadno-Irkinsky block, the Payakhskaya group of fields, and the East Taimyr cluster. Rosneft chief executive officer and close friend and adviser of Putin, Igor Sechin, also promised that the Vostok Oil project and corollary build-out of the NSR would involve the creation create a “new oil and gas province” on Siberia’s Taymyr peninsula, with the complete project representing a total investment of RUB10,000 billion (US$135 billion), including two airports and 15 ‘industry towns.’ Sechin added that Rosneft’s Arctic developments would eventually produce 100 million tonnes of oil per year, with 30 million tonnes of oil being sent from the Arctic along the NSR between now and 2024 alone.

In the gas sector, last week’s main announcement was that Russian state gas giant, Gazprom, signed a 10 billion cubic meters per year (bcm/y) deal to supply gas to CNPC, adding to another supply contract between the two companies signed in 2014 – a 30-year deal for 38 bcm per year to go from Russia to China. This, in turn, is part of, but augments, the ‘Power of Siberia’ pipeline project – managed on the Russian side by Gazprom and on the China side by CNPC – that was launched in December 2019. According to company comments, Gazprom is also developing ‘Power of Siberia 2’ – with shipments to be sent to China via Mongolia – that will increase gas supply to China by an additional 50 bcm per year. These developments follow the 50.5 percent increase year-on-year (y-o-y) in 2021 of Russia gas exports to China, with the volume of as going being delivered by pipeline during that period increasing by 154.2 percent y-o-y, to 7.54 million metric tonnes, according to January data from China’s General Administration of Customs.

This multi-level cooperation strategy between Russia and China provides financing into Russia from China, regardless of possible sanctions from the U.S. and its allies, including the much-vaunted barring from the SWIFT international payments system – which, even in the event of a full invasion of Ukraine by Russia are unlikely to be effective . On the other side, it provides China with an increasing proportion of the oil and gas it needs to power its attempt to overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy by nominal GDP by 2030 at the latest. It is already the world’s largest economy by purchasing power parity, the largest manufacturing economy, and the largest trading nation. Any interim gaps, both in finance for Russia or oil and gas supplies for China, can be increasingly filled by the cooperation of politically ambiguous states around the globe, particularly amongst the Middle Eastern oil-producing countries. Not only are they pools of natural energy resources for China’s growth machine but also their apparent increased willingness to switch away from US$-centric oil and gas markets, as analyzed in-depth in my new book on the global oil markets , would neuter the single most effective power that the U.S. still has in the world today.

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

IEA: Chronic OPEC+ Undersupply Could Propel Oil Prices Even Higher

Geopolitical Risk Premium Could Send Oil Prices To $120

OPEC Gets Further Behind Oil Production Quotas Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com