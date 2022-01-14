Moscow: Turkish-Armenian Talks in a Positive Atmosphere

Entornointeligente.com / On Friday, Turkey and Armenia held talks in Moscow to restore relations and both sides agreed to remain with the negotiations until a formal agreement is reached.

On Friday, Moscow held Turkish and Armenian representatives for talks between the nations, labeled as positive. According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the date for the next meeting will be set through diplomatic channels.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “the Special Representatives discussed preliminary thoughts on the normalization process through discussion between Turkey and Armenia during their first meeting.” The information added that the meeting “was held in a friendly and constructive mood.”

“The parties decided to continue talks without preconditions in order to achieve full normalcy,” the statement reads, disclosed that “through diplomatic procedures, the date and location of their second meeting will be determined in due time.”

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs hopes the borders between the two countries can be opened due to diplomatic relations being established with Turkey. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu indicated on December 13 the beginning of a new page in relations between Turkey and Armenia.

Former ambassador to Washington Serdar Kılıç was appointed as a special representative for the normalization of relations with Armenia, followed Cavusoglu’s statement, while the latter decreed Deputy Speaker of Parliament Rubin Rubinyan as a special representative in the framework of the dialogue process between the two countries.

