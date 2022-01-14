Lula Leads Bolsonaro by 20 Points Newly Released Poll Shows

Entornointeligente.com / Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2011) is 20 points ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro in voting intentions for the October elections, according to a survey released Friday by the Ipespe institute.

According to the survey, Lula leads with a vast advantage, with 44 percent of voting intentions, followed by Bolsonaro, with 24 percent; these are the same percentages as in the last poll conducted by this company in December.

The rest of the candidates are far behind: Sérgio Moro (9 percent), Ciro Gomes (7 percent), João Doria (2 percent).

At one percent of voter intention are senators Simone Tebet, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco, and Luiz Felipe d’Avila.

Lula would defeat Bolsonaro with a wide lead in an eventual runoff, with 56 percent of votes against 31 percent for the current president.

The survey was conducted based on 1,000 interviews throughout Brazil on January 10, 11, and 12.

