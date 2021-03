14-year-old Dies After Being Hit From Bicycle On Spanish Town Bypass

A 14-year-old student of Eltham High School is dead following a motor vehicle mishap on the Spanish Town Bypass in St. Catherine on Wednesday. Devaughn Hollingsworth was killed about 12:45 p.m. while riding his bicycle. It was reported that the teenager was hit by a Toyota Succeed. He was thrown in the air and landed on the windshield of a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the Toyota Succeed lost control of the vehicle which crashed into an embankment. The occupants of both vehicles were injured. Devaughn was pronounced dead at the Spanish Town Hospital.

