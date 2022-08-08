132 Black Belly Sheep arrive in Guyana from Barbados

Entornointeligente.com /

The 132 black belly sheep that arrived from Barbados in Guyana on Thursday, is the first flock of 1,000 sheep that will be transported in smaller flocks over the coming weeks. Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, during the offloading of the sheep, said it was a momentous occasion.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/REG080822GUYANA.mp3 Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha

Mustapha said that the sheep will be sent to the Guyana Livestock Development Authority, where it will be fed local sheep feed to prepare it for living in Guyana.

