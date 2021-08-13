Clarion call from youth for a better world: WEF report

Entornointeligente.com / Young people in their 20s and 30s around the world want government action on climate change, are worried about their jobs in the future and are in favour of a global wealth tax.

This is according to the first Youth Recovery Plan report developed by the Davos Lab, an initiative of the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Community, a network of 14,000 young people.

