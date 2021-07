Xi greets people participating in CPC centenary celebration preparations

Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with representatives of all who had participated in the preparations for the centenary celebrations of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, expressed appreciation for their work and achievements, encouraging them to work hard to make new contributions. Enditem

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

