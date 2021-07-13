The Family Backup Plan: When COVID-19 Enters a Busy Household

Entornointeligente.com / The 2020-2021 school year end­ed last week and now fam­i­lies are do­ing some se­ri­ous jug­gling––man­ag­ing the school va­ca­tion, try­ing to work from home and tak­ing care of the chil­dren who are no longer en­gaged in vir­tu­al ed­u­ca­tion––all while try­ing to keep every­one safe in this pan­dem­ic. In busy house­holds with small chil­dren, this can be dif­fi­cult at best. A her­culean task in­deed!

There are re­searched guide­lines that will aid any par­ent or care­giv­er in mak­ing sol­id choic­es when there may not be per­fect so­lu­tions, par­tic­u­lar­ly if one or more par­ent de­vel­ops symp­toms of coro­n­avirus dis­ease (COVID-19) and needs to iso­late.

Who should care for chil­dren

if a par­ent be­comes ill

with COVID-19?

Cre­at­ing a plan BE­FORE a par­ent gets sick is cru­cial. Every fam­i­ly should have a back­up plan for child­care in the event one par­ent, both par­ents, or oth­er care­givers be­come ill. This should en­tail:

1. Where to iso­late with­in the house­hold

2. Who man­ages the gro­cery, med­ica­tion pur­chas­es and oth­er house­hold bills

3. What in­for­ma­tion should be shared to the child so as not to con­vey fear or alarm

How can fam­i­lies min­imise

ex­po­sure to oth­er peo­ple in

the home if a par­ent be­comes

ill with COVID-19 but is well enough to stay at home?

It is rec­om­mend­ed that any sick par­ent (or fam­i­ly mem­ber) with COVID-19 tries to iso­late away from healthy fam­i­ly mem­bers and chil­dren.

Some peo­ple may have the op­tion of hav­ing the sick par­ent stay at an al­ter­na­tive res­i­dence un­til they are feel­ing bet­ter, but this is not a re­al­is­tic op­tion for many fam­i­lies.

• With one sick par­ent in a home with an­oth­er care­giv­er, the sick per­son should re­main iso­lat­ed in a room with a closed door.

• The oth­er par­ent can bring the sick fam­i­ly mem­ber food, drinks and med­ica­tion to the bed­side, tak­ing care to clean his or her hands be­fore en­ter­ing the room and af­ter leav­ing the room.

• They should lim­it their time in the room with the sick per­son and not touch their face while in the room.

• If masks are avail­able, it is rec­om­mend­ed that the sick per­son put on a mask if they will be near oth­er fam­i­ly mem­bers or if oth­ers are en­ter­ing their room to min­imise spread­ing the virus in the air.

• If the home has more than one bath­room, one bath­room should be ded­i­cat­ed for use by the sick per­son.

• If the bath­room has to be shared by sick and well peo­ple in the home, the toi­let should on­ly be flushed with the lid closed and sur­faces in the bath­room (such as coun­ter­tops, toi­let han­dles, door­knobs and oth­er fre­quent­ly touched sur­faces) should be cleaned with a dis­in­fect­ing house­hold clean­er af­ter the sick per­son us­es the bath­room.

What hap­pens if both par­ents de­vel­op COVID-19 or it is a sin­gle-par­ent home?

For sin­gle par­ents or sit­u­a­tions if both par­ents be­come ill, we rec­om­mend con­sid­er­ing oth­er adult rel­a­tives like aunts or un­cles, or close fam­i­ly friends as pos­si­ble care­givers. Some peo­ple who get COVID-19 on­ly have mild symp­toms that re­solve quick­ly, how­ev­er some adults may be­come more ill and even re­quire hos­pi­tal­i­sa­tion.

When both par­ents are ill, or where there is a sin­gle par­ent, ide­al­ly the sick chil­dren will be cared for by a well rel­a­tive or friend.

If that is not an op­tion, there may be times when the sick par­ent feels too ill to su­per­vise and care for his/her chil­dren and may need help.

We en­cour­age fam­i­lies to talk to pos­si­ble back­up care­givers ahead of time to con­sid­er plans if they were to help care for their chil­dren. Fam­i­lies may need to be mind­ful that im­muno­com­pro­mised adults or grand­par­ents over 60 years of age are at in­creased risk for se­vere ill­ness, so it is rec­om­mend­ed to con­sid­er al­ter­nate care­givers.

What else can fam­i­lies do to pre­vent spread

of COVID-19 in their home?

Oth­er things peo­ple can do to re­duce chance of trans­mit­ting the virus to fam­i­ly mem­bers in­clude:

1 Be­ing mind­ful of hand wash­ing for 20 sec­onds be­fore eat­ing or prepar­ing food, af­ter us­ing the bath­room and be­fore touch­ing one’s face.

2Avoid shar­ing items like uten­sils and cups.

3Use sep­a­rate linens/tow­els.

4Wipe down sur­faces that we touch fre­quent­ly with a dis­in­fect­ing house­hold clean­er (for ex­am­ple, door­knobs, re­frig­er­a­tor han­dle, draw­er han­dles).

5Teach every­one in the home to cough and sneeze in­to the crooks of their el­bows and throw away used tis­sues.

Let tech­nol­o­gy bridge

the so­cial iso­la­tion gap

As a par­ent, you want to do every­thing you can to pro­tect your child. Par­ents should have calm, proac­tive con­ver­sa­tions with their chil­dren about COVID-19, and the im­por­tant role chil­dren can play in keep­ing them­selves healthy.

Let them know that it is pos­si­ble for them to start feel­ing symp­toms at some point, which are of­ten very sim­i­lar to the com­mon cold or flu, and that they do not need to feel un­du­ly fright­ened of this pos­si­bil­i­ty.

Par­ents should en­cour­age their chil­dren to let them know if they’re not feel­ing well, or if they are feel­ing wor­ried about the virus so that the par­ents can be of help. Sep­a­rat­ing chil­dren from their par­ents in the home can be very dif­fi­cult.

A child may be told that: “Mom­my is sick and needs some rest, so you can’t go see her un­til she feels bet­ter in a few days.”

Us­ing tech­nol­o­gy to bridge the com­mu­ni­ca­tion gaps and the so­cial iso­la­tion is nec­es­sary. Video calls, even with­in the same house­hold may seem odd, but can be made in­to a fun-filled ac­tiv­i­ty for chil­dren if the par­ent can­not in­ter­act di­rect­ly with his/her child.

Main­tain­ing so­cial con­nec­tions with­in the fam­i­ly net­work is cru­cial for the men­tal well­be­ing of both the par­ent and the child.

Chil­dren re­ly on their par­ents to pro­vide a sense of safe­ty and se­cu­ri­ty. It’s im­por­tant that we re­mem­ber they are the pas­sen­gers in this and we are dri­ving the car. And so, even if we’re feel­ing anx­ious, we can’t let that get in the way of them feel­ing like safe pas­sen­gers.

