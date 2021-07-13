Restaurants ready for next Monday’s reopening

Entornointeligente.com / Restaurant owners have begun dusting off pots and pans and readying their kitchens in preparation for next Monday’s limited reopening of the sector.
On Saturday Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that curbside pick-up and delivery services for restaurants and street food outlets would resume on July 19.
With flames set to be reignited next Monday, restaurant owners have begun dishing out work to ensure the expected overflow of orders is met. According to Wayne Kowlessar, owner of Bottles and Bites restaurant in St Joseph Village, San Fernando, the days leading up to the partial re-opening of the food industry would be buzzing with activity.
“Stocktaking, re-orders and deep cleaning…deep cleaning is sanitizing this restaurant from the ceiling to the floor, a complete sanitization. The entire restaurant, not only the kitchen but also the bar, the eating area, the patio area, every area.”
Kowlessar also explained that the partial re-opening of business will keep hopes burning in and out of the kitchen.
