Restaurants ready for next Monday’s reopening

Restau­rant own­ers have be­gun dust­ing off pots and pans and ready­ing their kitchens in prepa­ra­tion for next Mon­day's lim­it­ed re­open­ing of the sec­tor.

On Sat­ur­day Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley an­nounced that curb­side pick-up and de­liv­ery ser­vices for restau­rants and street food out­lets would re­sume on Ju­ly 19.

With flames set to be reignit­ed next Mon­day, restau­rant own­ers have be­gun dish­ing out work to en­sure the ex­pect­ed over­flow of or­ders is met. Ac­cord­ing to Wayne Kow­lessar, own­er of Bot­tles and Bites restau­rant in St Joseph Vil­lage, San Fer­nan­do, the days lead­ing up to the par­tial re-open­ing of the food in­dus­try would be buzzing with ac­tiv­i­ty.

“Stock­tak­ing, re-or­ders and deep clean­ing…deep clean­ing is san­i­tiz­ing this restau­rant from the ceil­ing to the floor, a com­plete san­i­ti­za­tion. The en­tire restau­rant, not on­ly the kitchen but al­so the bar, the eat­ing area, the pa­tio area, every area.”

Kow­lessar al­so ex­plained that the par­tial re-open­ing of busi­ness will keep hopes burn­ing in and out of the kitchen.

