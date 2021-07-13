Helping persons with autism spectrum disorder cope during COVID-19

Entornointeligente.com / The COVID-19 pan­dem­ic has pre­sent­ed many new chal­lenges for peo­ple with autism spec­trum dis­or­der (ASD). Fea­tures of ASD in­clude im­paired so­cial and com­mu­ni­ca­tion skills, repet­i­tive be­hav­iours, in­sis­tence on same­ness, and es­pe­cial­ly sen­so­ry in­tol­er­ances. These fea­tures make adapt­ing to wear­ing face masks and the ex­pe­ri­ence of COVID-19 par­tic­u­lar­ly dif­fi­cult to nav­i­gate.

Chal­lenges of wear­ing face masks with ASD

Many peo­ple with ASD are high­ly sen­si­tive to touch (es­pe­cial­ly touch­ing their face). Wear­ing a face mask in­volves many un­pleas­ant sen­sa­tions. On the sur­face, there’s the scratchy tex­ture of fab­ric, tight con­tact where the top of the mask meets the skin, and the tug of elas­tic on the ears.

Sen­sa­tions un­der the mask are no more pleas­ant and in­clude the warm, damp smell of re­cy­cled air. In ad­di­tion, the sen­sa­tion of breath­ing in and ex­hal­ing air through the nose can feel re­stric­tive, lead­ing to con­cern and wor­ry for many in­di­vid­u­als with ASD.

While wear­ing a mask is un­com­fort­able at best, these un­pleas­ant sen­so­ry ex­pe­ri­ences can be in­tense­ly mag­ni­fied in peo­ple with ASD.

In ad­di­tion to these sen­so­ry chal­lenges, face masks al­so cre­ate new so­cial com­mu­ni­ca­tion chal­lenges.

Autism spec­trum dis­or­der can in­clude poor vi­su­al per­cep­tion skills, mak­ing the odds of ac­cu­rate­ly read­ing an­oth­er per­son’s fa­cial ex­pres­sion be­neath a mask, from a so­cial­ly ap­pro­pri­ate dis­tance, more dif­fi­cult than usu­al.

More­over, when view­ing an­oth­er per­son’s face while they are wear­ing a face mask, the eyes are the pri­ma­ry area of the face that is vis­i­ble. In­di­vid­u­als with ASD of­ten have dif­fi­cul­ty mak­ing eye con­tact, adding yet an­oth­er hur­dle for them in the so­cial-com­mu­ni­ca­tion realm.

These fac­tors can lead to mis­com­mu­ni­ca­tion and frus­tra­tion. Be­cause masks muf­fle voic­es, ver­bal com­mu­ni­ca­tion al­so be­comes more dif­fi­cult. For­tu­nate­ly, there are sev­er­al strate­gies that can make wear­ing a face mask more bear­able.

What to do?

1. Demon­strate us­ing the face mask on a pre­ferred ob­ject or per­son, such as a stuffed an­i­mal, a doll, or a fam­i­ly mem­ber.

2. Al­low the per­son with ASD to choose among dif­fer­ent types of fab­ric face masks to find one that is most com­fort­able. Wear two masks if pos­si­ble.

3. Start by prac­tic­ing wear­ing the face mask for short du­ra­tions of time, al­low­ing for breaks when need­ed.

4. Plan ini­tial out­ings in low-de­mand en­vi­ron­ments that are qui­et and calm, so that the in­di­vid­ual can ex­pe­ri­ence suc­cess wear­ing the face mask.

5. Use a print­ed pho­to or dig­i­tal pho­to of the in­di­vid­ual wear­ing a face mask as a vi­su­al cue to wear the mask be­fore out­ings. The pho­to can be stored close to the door or on a tablet that is eas­i­ly ac­ces­si­ble.

6. Chew gum or even an unsweet­ened mint while wear­ing a mask, for dis­trac­tion and to im­prove the smell of re­cy­cled air be­neath the mask.

The chal­lenges of a COVID-19

na­sopha­ryn­geal or throat swab test

Test­ing for COVID-19 re­quires a na­sopha­ryn­geal (through the nose) test us­ing a cot­ton swab. These tests can cause dis­tress for peo­ple with ASD due to the as­so­ci­at­ed dis­com­fort, un­fa­mil­iar­i­ty with the pro­ce­dure, and change of rou­tine. The use of vi­su­al aids to help pre­pare a per­son with ASD, and strate­gi­cal­ly se­lect­ing a com­fort­able test­ing en­vi­ron­ment, can help with a suc­cess­ful pro­ce­dure and re­duce anx­i­ety.

What to do?

1. Pre­pare for a COVID-19 test us­ing vi­su­al sup­ports:

2. Re­view a so­cial sto­ry. So­cial sto­ries are a se­quence of pic­tures and sen­tences to help pre­pare for a new ex­pe­ri­ence. Some peo­ple with ASD ben­e­fit from more de­tailed so­cial sto­ries, while oth­ers do bet­ter with sim­pler in­struc­tions. It is im­por­tant to con­sid­er which ap­proach will work best when se­lect­ing the so­cial sto­ry. Both de­tailed and sim­ple so­cial sto­ries, as well as a COVID-19 test­ing toolk­it in­tro­duc­tion, are avail­able.

3. Watch a video. Some in­di­vid­u­als with ASD will ben­e­fit from watch­ing a video pri­or to be­ing test­ed. The New Eng­land Jour­nal of Med­i­cine’s na­sopha­ryn­geal test video in­cludes a sim­ple video and il­lus­tra­tion.

4. Con­sid­er op­tions for where the test will hap­pen: Dis­cuss lo­cal test­ing site op­tions with your pri­ma­ry care physi­cian or pe­di­a­tri­cian to de­ter­mine the op­ti­mal test en­vi­ron­ment.

Some peo­ple will do best be­ing test­ed in an in­door med­ical clin­ic be­cause it is a more fa­mil­iar med­ical set­ting. Oth­ers may do bet­ter with an out­door dri­ve-through test­ing site be­cause they will feel more com­fort­able be­ing able to wait in the car.

Dri­ve-through sites may al­so of­fer the ad­van­tage of al­low­ing the pa­tient to hold a com­fort­ing ob­ject that would not be per­mit­ted in an in­door clin­ic for in­fec­tion con­trol rea­sons.

When test­ing isn’t pos­si­ble

Some in­di­vid­u­als with ASD may not be able to tol­er­ate a COVID-19 test, even af­ter am­ple prepa­ra­tion.

If this is the case, it is very im­por­tant to con­tin­ue to speak with the pri­ma­ry care physi­cian or pe­di­a­tri­cian about the per­son’s symp­toms, and whether ad­di­tion­al med­ical care is need­ed.

Em­pa­thy and Un­der­stand­ing is KEY

It is im­por­tant for par­ents and health­care providers to un­der­stand why ad­just­ing to wear­ing face masks and en­dur­ing a COVID-19 test can be es­pe­cial­ly chal­leng­ing for in­di­vid­u­als with ASD.

There are a num­ber of strate­gies, in­clud­ing ad­vanced prepa­ra­tion us­ing vi­su­al aids, grad­ual prac­tice, and mod­i­fy­ing the sen­so­ry ex­pe­ri­ence, as well as on­line re­sources, that can be used to help in­di­vid­u­als with ASD and their care­givers rise to meet these chal­lenges.

Next week: We ex­plore ad­di­tion­al chal­lenges ASD pa­tients ex­pe­ri­ence with­in COVID-19 and we con­tin­ue with so­lu­tions and mea­sures to cope.

For more re­sources: http://com­mu­ni­ty-autism-re­sources.com/covid-19-re­sources-2/

