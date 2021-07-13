Chinese stocks close higher Tuesday

Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) — Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.53 percent, at 3,566.52 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.18 percent higher at 15,189.29 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 1.22 trillion yuan (about 188 billion U.S. dollars), down from 1.32 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks related to furniture and glass led the gains while those in the cement sector posted weak performance.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China’s NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.56 percent to close at 3,514.98 points Tuesday.

