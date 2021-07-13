19 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 8 linked to KTV cluster

Entornointeligente.com / SINGAPORE – There were 26 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (July 13), taking Singapore’s total to 62,744.

They included 19 locally transmitted cases, of which eight belonged to an emerging KTV cluster.

Of the local infections, five were linked to previous cases and quarantined while 10 were linked and detected through surveillance.

Four cases are currently unlinked.

There were also seven imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Five of these cases were detected upon arrival, while two cases developed symptoms during stay-home notice or isolation.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, MOH said there was a new cluster involving a group of Vietnamese social hostesses who had frequented KTV lounges or clubs now operating as food and beverage outlets.

Special testing operations are under way at Supreme KTV (Far East Shopping Centre), Empress KTV (Tanglin Shopping Centre) and Club Dolce (Balestier Point).

MOH added that it will extend free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who visited the three outlets, any similar lounges or clubs operating as F&B outlets, as well as those who interacted with the Vietnamese social hostesses in any setting between June 29 and July 12.

More on this topic Related Story Balestier Point KTV lounge to stay open even as workers get tested for Covid-19 Related Story Interactive: Is Singapore on track to meet its Aug 9 vaccination target?

Related Stories: Related Story Dine in for 5 resumes, S’poreans welcome chance to eat with friends, family at same table Related Story ‘I’m old and dying, so what’s the point of getting vaccinated?’: Seniors yet to get the Covid-19 jab Related Story S’pore’s Covid-19 rules from July 12: 9 things you need to know Related Story Covid-19 curbs in Seoul may be raised to highest level as new cases surge Related Story Indonesia expands nationwide Covid-19 curbs Related Story Made-in-Malaysia Covid-19 vaccine expected to be ready in 2024 Related Story Israel sees decline in Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine efficacy rate due to Delta variant Related Story Moving from Covid-19 pandemic to endemic: Singapore’s strategy and how it can unfold Join ST’s Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

LINK ORIGINAL: TheStraitsTimes

Entornointeligente.com