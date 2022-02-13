EntornoInteligente | How to handle strong emotions and driving

Poorly managed anger is the root of many serious physical, social, and emotional problems, including poor physical health, chronic disease, unhappy relationships, violence, and crime

Anger and strong emotions affect safe driving on our Jamaican roads. Emotions constantly change. You can be very angry one moment and much less angry f,a ew minutes later. Strong emotions interfer with reasoning, which is important for the decision-making part of the defensive-driving task. Strong emotions, such as anger, block out or limit a person’s ability to reason

The effects of emotions on driving performance depends on how strongly the emotion grips a person and on the effort that the person makes to resist the effects. “Emotions such as apathy, sorrow, or depression, tend to lessen mental alertness and distract the driver from performing the driving task well,” says Dr Valerie Freckleton, consultant psychologist

A driver who is angry tires more quickly than a calm driver. The renowned singer Kenny Rogers’ song The Gambler says “you got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em, know when to walk away, know when to run”.

“A driver can learn to recognise anger and choose to drop it,” Dr Freckleton adds. “Dropping it means consciously choosing not to act on it.” Anger is a natural feeling that shows you that something is wrong and can stir you to act against that which hurts you and others.

