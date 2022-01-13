Prince Andrew Stripped Of Military Titles, Royal Patronages Amid Sex Assault Case

Entornointeligente.com / Buckingham Palace has announced that the Duke of York’s military titles and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. A royal source says Prince Andrew will stop using the title His Royal Highness in an official capacity. According to the source, the duke’s roles will be given to other Royal Family members. It comes as he faces a civil case in the US over claims he sexually assaulted a woman when she was 17. A source close to Prince Andrew said he would continue to defend himself against Virginia Giuffre’s allegations. A judge has ruled that the case brought by Ms Giuffre could continue, after he tried to have it dismissed.

