DNE, DTE advance to Community College debate finals

The Division of Nursing Education (DNE) and the Division of Teacher Education (DTE) have advanced to the finals of the St. Vincent & the Grenadines Community College's (SVGCC) 2022 Inter-Divisional Debate competition, carded for Friday, Jan. 14.

The DNE emerged winners of Preliminary 1 over the Division of Arts, Sciences & General Studies (DASGS) in which they debated the topic “All eligible students should receive a COVID-19 vaccine before being allowed to access face-to-face instruction”.

The DNE, acting as the proposition, scored 537 points to DASGS’s 437 points.

Team DNE Preliminary 2 saw the DTE against the Division of Technical & Vocational Education (DTVE), debating the topic “The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed regional governments’ failure to successfully incorporate ICT into our education systems”.

The DTE as the proposition outscored the opposition, the DTVE, 566 – 510.

Friday’s final will see the DTE as the proposition and the DNE as the opposition debating the topic, “The continued spikes in COVID-19 cases in the Caribbean are a direct result of Caribbean governments’ mismanagement of the pandemic”.

Team DTVE The winners of the inter-divisional debate will form part of the team to represent the SVGCC in the 2022 Windward Islands Debating Competition (WIDC), as the college looks to defend its regional title in March.

Viewers can watch the debate final live on Friday from 1 p.m. via Digicel’s PlayGo app or the SVGCC’s Facebook page.

The competition is held in partnership with Gaymes Book Center, National Lotteries Authority, SVG Teachers Cooperative Credit Union and Digicel.

