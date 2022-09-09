13 arrested, gun and ammunition seized in Southern Division

Entornointeligente.com /

Be­tween Sep­tem­ber 7th and 8th 2022, South­ern Di­vi­sion of­fi­cers ar­rest­ed 13 peo­ple and seized one firearm and 132 rounds of am­mu­ni­tion dur­ing ex­er­cis­es con­duct­ed across the Di­vi­sion. De­tails fol­low in this press re­lease…

South­ern Di­vi­sion of­fi­cers have made 13 ar­rests, seized one firearm and 132 rounds of am­mu­ni­tion dur­ing ex­er­cis­es con­duct­ed across the Di­vi­sion be­tween Sep­tem­ber 7th, 2022 and Sep­tem­ber 8th, 2022. A quan­ti­ty of cash and jew­ellery were al­so re­cov­ered.

Sev­en per­sons were ar­rest­ed in two sep­a­rate an­ti-crime ex­er­cis­es, the first be­ing con­duct­ed be­tween 2 am and 8 am yes­ter­day in the San Fer­nan­do, La Ro­maine and Princes Town ar­eas. Four men, ages 20, 27, 30 and 35 were ar­rest­ed for vary­ing of­fences in­clud­ing Rob­bery with Ag­gra­va­tion and Pos­ses­sion of Am­mu­ni­tion. Three oth­er men, rang­ing in ages from 30 to 52, were ar­rest­ed dur­ing a sec­ond ex­er­cise con­duct­ed be­tween 1 pm and 4 pm. In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

Two rounds of 12-gauge am­mu­ni­tion were al­so seized dur­ing the ex­er­cis­es.

In the Gas­par­il­lo area, of­fi­cers ar­rest­ed and charged a 26-year-old man for the of­fence House Break­ing with In­tent. He plead­ed not guilty to the of­fence and is card­ed to reap­pear at the San Fer­nan­do Mag­is­trates’ Court on Sep­tem­ber 21st, 2022.

In a sep­a­rate in­ci­dent, a 21-year-old Union Hall res­i­dent was ar­rest­ed by of­fi­cers af­ter be­ing found in pos­ses­sion of a Glock 19 pis­tol loaded with a mag­a­zine con­tain­ing 11 rounds of am­mu­ni­tion.

In the Debe area, a sus­pect was de­tained fol­low­ing an armed rob­bery. The 34-year-old Pe­nal res­i­dent and an armed ac­com­plice ap­proached a sales­man and an­nounced a rob­bery. Af­ter re­liev­ing the man of a quan­ti­ty of cash and per­son­al ef­fects the as­sailants fled the scene. One sus­pect was caught, while the oth­er man­aged to es­cape.

Mean­while in Gol­con­da, a man was ar­rest­ed af­ter bit­ing of­fi­cers who were try­ing to ar­rest him. Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, on Sep­tem­ber 7th, 2022, the of­fi­cers ob­served the man act­ing in a sus­pi­cious man­ner. The of­fi­cers ap­proached the man and iden­ti­fied them­selves. On be­ing ques­tioned, the man be­gan act­ing in an irate and vi­o­lent man­ner, us­ing ob­scene lan­guage. The of­fi­cers at­tempt­ed to ar­rest the sus­pect who con­tin­ued to re­sist while bit­ing the of­fi­cers and mak­ing threats to­ward them. The sus­pect was even­tu­al­ly sub­dued and in­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to the in­ci­dent are con­tin­u­ing.

Fi­nal­ly, a Pe­nal cou­ple was ar­rest­ed af­ter they were found in pos­ses­sion of 119 rounds of nine-mil­lime­tre am­mu­ni­tion. Around 5:45 am yes­ter­day, a search war­rant was ex­e­cut­ed at the home of a 25-year-old Pe­nal man and his 19-year-old girl­friend for firearms and am­mu­ni­tion.

The am­mu­ni­tion, as well as a cro­cus bag with a quan­ti­ty of jew­ellery, hand­bags and TT cur­ren­cy with a cash reg­is­ter, were found and seized. The items, with the ex­cep­tion of the cash reg­is­ter, were iden­ti­fied as be­ing stolen in a rob­bery in­ci­dent on Sep­tem­ber 7th, 2022, in the Siparia area.

The cou­ple was ar­rest­ed and in­quiries are on­go­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com