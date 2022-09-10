13 arrested, gun and ammunition seized in Southern Division

Between September 7th and 8th 2022, Southern Division officers arrested 13 people and seized one firearm and 132 rounds of ammunition during exercises conducted across the Division. Details follow in this press release…
Southern Division officers have made 13 arrests, seized one firearm and 132 rounds of ammunition during exercises conducted across the Division between September 7th, 2022 and September 8th, 2022. A quantity of cash and jewellery were also recovered.
Seven persons were arrested in two separate anti-crime exercises, the first being conducted between 2 am and 8 am yesterday in the San Fernando, La Romaine and Princes Town areas. Four men, ages 20, 27, 30 and 35 were arrested for varying offences including Robbery with Aggravation and Possession of Ammunition. Three other men, ranging in ages from 30 to 52, were arrested during a second exercise conducted between 1 pm and 4 pm. Investigations are continuing.
Two rounds of 12-gauge ammunition were also seized during the exercises.
In the Gasparillo area, officers arrested and charged a 26-year-old man for the offence House Breaking with Intent. He pleaded not guilty to the offence and is carded to reappear at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on September 21st, 2022.
In a separate incident, a 21-year-old Union Hall resident was arrested by officers after being found in possession of a Glock 19 pistol loaded with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition.
In the Debe area, a suspect was detained following an armed robbery. The 34-year-old Penal resident and an armed accomplice approached a salesman and announced a robbery. After relieving the man of a quantity of cash and personal effects the assailants fled the scene. One suspect was caught, while the other managed to escape.
Meanwhile in Golconda, a man was arrested after biting officers who were trying to arrest him. According to reports, on September 7th, 2022, the officers observed the man acting in a suspicious manner. The officers approached the man and identified themselves. On being questioned, the man began acting in an irate and violent manner, using obscene language. The officers attempted to arrest the suspect who continued to resist while biting the officers and making threats toward them. The suspect was eventually subdued and investigations into the incident are continuing.
Finally, a Penal couple was arrested after they were found in possession of 119 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition. Around 5:45 am yesterday, a search warrant was executed at the home of a 25-year-old Penal man and his 19-year-old girlfriend for firearms and ammunition.
The ammunition, as well as a crocus bag with a quantity of jewellery, handbags and TT currency with a cash register, were found and seized. The items, with the exception of the cash register, were identified as being stolen in a robbery incident on September 7th, 2022, in the Siparia area.
The couple was arrested and inquiries are ongoing.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian