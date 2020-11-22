126 new COVID-19 positive cases, most from prison system

The lat­est up­date from the Min­istry of Health is con­firm­ing 126 new pos­i­tive cas­es of COVID-19, bring­ing the to­tal num­ber of ac­tive cas­es in the coun­try to 725 pa­tients.

How­ev­er, this lat­est sta­tis­tic marks a sharp in­crease in the num­ber of ac­tive cas­es na­tion­al­ly, as the fig­ure for yes­ter­day (Sat­ur­day) stood at 615 pa­tients.

In its up­date for to­day, Sun­day 22 No­vem­ber 2020, the Min­istry clar­i­fied that of the 126 new pos­i­tive cas­es, 108 are from the prison sys­tem.

It al­so ex­plains the num­ber of pos­i­tive cas­es re­port­ed re­flects the sam­ples tak­en dur­ing the pe­ri­od Nov 19th – Nov 21st, 2020 and not the last 24 hours.

The Min­istry’s lat­est up­date al­so shows no new deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, with the na­tion­al toll hold­ing at 115 per­sons.

The Health Min­istry al­so notes in its up­date:

● 44 per­sons are still hos­pi­talised for COVID-19; down from 45 pa­tients on Sat­ur­day.

● 526 per­sons are in home self-iso­la­tion; up from 480 pa­tients on Sat­ur­day.

● 178 per­sons are in State quar­an­tine fa­cil­i­ties; up from 112 pa­tients on Sat­ur­day.

● 29 pa­tients are still re­cov­er­ing in step/down fa­cil­i­ties; up from 27 pa­tients on Sat­ur­day.

The fol­low­ing is the com­plete clin­i­cal up­date from the Min­istry…

