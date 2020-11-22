126 new COVID-19 positive cases, most from prison system

The latest update from the Ministry of Health is confirming 126 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 725 patients.
However, this latest statistic marks a sharp increase in the number of active cases nationally, as the figure for yesterday (Saturday) stood at 615 patients.
In its update for today, Sunday 22 November 2020, the Ministry clarified that of the 126 new positive cases, 108 are from the prison system.
It also explains the number of positive cases reported reflects the samples taken during the period Nov 19th – Nov 21st, 2020 and not the last 24 hours.
The Ministry’s latest update also shows no new deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, with the national toll holding at 115 persons.
The Health Ministry also notes in its update:
● 44 persons are still hospitalised for COVID-19; down from 45 patients on Saturday.
● 526 persons are in home self-isolation; up from 480 patients on Saturday.
● 178 persons are in State quarantine facilities; up from 112 patients on Saturday.
● 29 patients are still recovering in step/down facilities; up from 27 patients on Saturday.
The following is the complete clinical update from the Ministry…