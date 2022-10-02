125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match

Entornointeligente.com /

Pan­ic and a chaot­ic run for ex­its af­ter po­lice fired tear gas at an In­done­sian soc­cer match to dri­ve away fans up­set with their team’s loss left at least 125 dead, most of whom were tram­pled up­on or suf­fo­cat­ed, mak­ing it one of the dead­liest sports events in the world.

At­ten­tion im­me­di­ate­ly fo­cused on the po­lice use of tear gas, and wit­ness­es de­scribed po­lice beat them with sticks and shields be­fore shoot­ing can­is­ters di­rect­ly in­to the crowds.

The pres­i­dent of FI­FA called the deaths at the sta­di­um «a dark day for all in­volved in foot­ball and a tragedy be­yond com­pre­hen­sion,» while Pres­i­dent Joko Wido­do or­dered an in­ves­ti­ga­tion of se­cu­ri­ty pro­ce­dures. While FI­FA has no con­trol over do­mes­tic games, it has ad­vised against the use of tear gas at soc­cer sta­di­ums.

Vi­o­lence broke out af­ter the game end­ed Sat­ur­day evening with host Are­ma FC of East Ja­va’s Malang city los­ing to Perse­baya of Surabaya 3-2.

Dis­ap­point­ed with their team’s loss, thou­sands of sup­port­ers of Are­ma, known as «Are­ma­nia,» re­act­ed by throw­ing bot­tles and oth­er ob­jects at play­ers and soc­cer of­fi­cials. Wit­ness­es said fans flood­ed the Kan­ju­ruhan Sta­di­um pitch and de­mand­ed that Are­ma man­age­ment ex­plain why, af­ter 23 years of un­de­feat­ed home match­es against Perse­baya, this one end­ed in a loss.

The vi­o­lence spread out­side the sta­di­um where at least five po­lice ve­hi­cles were top­pled and set ablaze. Ri­ot po­lice re­spond­ed by fir­ing tear gas, in­clud­ing to­ward the sta­di­um’s stands, caus­ing pan­ic among the crowd.

Spec­ta­tor Ah­mad Fa­toni said po­lice had start­ed beat­ing the fans with sticks and shields, and they fought back.

«Of­fi­cers fired tear gas di­rect­ly at spec­ta­tors in the stands, forc­ing us to run to­ward the ex­it,» he said. «Many vic­tims fell be­cause of short­ness of breath and dif­fi­cul­ty see­ing due to tear gas and were tram­pled.»

He said he climbed the roof of the stands and on­ly came down when the sit­u­a­tion calmed down.

Oth­ers suf­fo­cat­ed and were tram­pled as hun­dreds of peo­ple ran to the ex­it to avoid the tear gas. In the chaos, 34 died at the sta­di­um, in­clud­ing two of­fi­cers, and some re­ports in­clude chil­dren among the ca­su­al­ties.

«We have al­ready done a pre­ven­tive ac­tion be­fore fi­nal­ly fir­ing the tear gas as (fans) be­gan to at­tack the po­lice, act­ing an­ar­chi­cal­ly and burn­ing ve­hi­cles,» East Ja­va po­lice chief Nico Afin­ta said in a news con­fer­ence ear­ly Sun­day.

More than 300 were rushed to hos­pi­tals but many died on the way and dur­ing a treat­ment, Afin­ta said.

Na­tion­al Po­lice Chief Listyo Sig­it Prabowo said the death toll had been re­vised to 125 from 174, af­ter au­thor­i­ties found some of the vic­tims were count­ed twice. More than 100 were re­ceiv­ing in­ten­sive treat­ment in eight hos­pi­tals, 11 of them in crit­i­cal con­di­tion.

«The sta­di­um turned in­to a smoke-filled bat­tle­ground when po­lice fired tear gas,» said Rizky, who came with his cousin to watch the game.

«I felt hot and sting­ing in my eyes, I couldn’t see clear­ly while my head was dizzy and every­thing went dark … I passed out,» he said. When he woke up, he was al­ready in the emer­gency room. He said his cousin died be­cause of head in­juries.

«We want­ed to en­ter­tain our­selves by watch­ing a foot­ball match, but we got dis­as­ter,» he said.

In­done­sia’s soc­cer as­so­ci­a­tion, known as PSSI, sus­pend­ed the pre­mier soc­cer league Liga 1 in­def­i­nite­ly in light of the tragedy and banned Are­ma from host­ing soc­cer match­es for the re­main­der of the sea­son.

Tele­vi­sion re­ports showed po­lice and res­cuers evac­u­at­ing the in­jured and car­ry­ing the dead to am­bu­lances.

Griev­ing rel­a­tives wait­ed for in­for­ma­tion about their loved ones at Malang’s Sai­ful An­war Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal. Oth­ers tried to iden­ti­fy the bod­ies laid at a morgue while med­ical work­ers put iden­ti­fi­ca­tion tag on the bod­ies of the vic­tims.

«I deeply re­gret this tragedy and I hope this is the last soc­cer tragedy in this coun­try, don’t let an­oth­er hu­man tragedy like this hap­pen in the fu­ture,» Wido­do said in a tele­vised speech. «We must con­tin­ue to main­tain sports­man­ship, hu­man­i­ty and a sense of broth­er­hood of the In­done­sian na­tion.»

He or­dered the youth and sports min­is­ter, the na­tion­al po­lice chief and the PSSI chair to con­duct a thor­ough eval­u­a­tion of the coun­try’s soc­cer and its se­cu­ri­ty pro­ce­dure.

Youth and Sports Min­is­ter Zain­udin Amali al­so ex­pressed his re­grets that «this tragedy hap­pened when we were prepar­ing for soc­cer game ac­tiv­i­ties, both na­tion­al and in­ter­na­tion­al lev­el.»

At the Vat­i­can, Pope Fran­cis said he was pray­ing for «all those who have lost their live and were in­jured in the clash­es that erupt­ed af­ter a soc­cer game in Malang, In­done­sia.»

In­done­sia is due to host the 2023 FI­FA U-20 World Cup from May 20 to June 11, with 24 par­tic­i­pat­ing teams. As the host, the coun­try au­to­mat­i­cal­ly qual­i­fies for the cup.

«Un­for­tu­nate­ly, this in­ci­dent has cer­tain­ly in­jured our soc­cer im­age,» Amali said.

In a state­ment, FI­FA Pres­i­dent Gi­an­ni In­fan­ti­no ex­pressed con­do­lences on be­half of the glob­al foot­ball com­mu­ni­ty, say­ing «the foot­ball world is in a state of shock.» The state­ment did not men­tion the use of tear gas.

Fer­li Hi­day­at, lo­cal po­lice chief of Malang, said there were some 42,000 spec­ta­tors at the game Sat­ur­day, all of whom were Are­ma sup­port­ers be­cause the or­ga­niz­er had banned Perse­baya fans from en­ter­ing the sta­di­um in an ef­fort to avoid brawls.

The re­stric­tion was im­posed af­ter clash­es be­tween sup­port­ers of the two ri­val teams in East Ja­va’s Bli­tar sta­di­um in Feb­ru­ary 2020 caused 250 mil­lion ru­pi­ah ($18,000) in dam­age. Brawls were re­port­ed out­side the sta­di­um dur­ing and af­ter the semi­fi­nals of the East Ja­va Gov­er­nor’s Cup, which end­ed with Perse­baya beat­ing Are­ma 4-2.

Rights groups re­spond­ed to the tragedy by blam­ing the use of tear gas in the sta­di­um by po­lice.

Cit­ing FI­FA’s sta­di­um safe­ty guide­lines against the use of «crowd con­trol gas» by pitch side stew­ards or po­lice, Amnesty In­ter­na­tion­al called on In­done­sian au­thor­i­ties to con­duct a swift, thor­ough and in­de­pen­dent in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to the use of tear gas at Kan­ju­ruhan sta­di­um.

«Those who are found to have com­mit­ted vi­o­la­tions are tried in open court and do not mere­ly re­ceive in­ter­nal or ad­min­is­tra­tive sanc­tions,» said Us­man Hamid, ex­ec­u­tive di­rec­tor of Amnesty In­ter­na­tion­al In­done­sia.

He said tear gas should on­ly be used to dis­perse crowds when wide­spread vi­o­lence has oc­curred and when oth­er meth­ods have failed. Peo­ple must be warned that tear gas will be used and al­lowed to dis­perse. «No one should lose their lives at a foot­ball match,» Hamid said.

De­spite In­done­sia’s lack of in­ter­na­tion­al ac­co­lades in the sport, hooli­gan­ism is rife in the soc­cer-ob­sessed coun­try where fa­nati­cism of­ten ends in vi­o­lence, as in the 2018 death of a Per­si­ja Jakar­ta sup­port­er who was killed by a mob of hard­core fans of ri­val club Persib Ban­dung in 2018.

Sat­ur­day’s game is al­ready among the world’s worst crowd dis­as­ters, in­clud­ing the 1996 World Cup qual­i­fi­er be­tween Guatemala and Cos­ta Ri­ca in Guatemala City where over 80 died and over 100 more were in­jured. In April 2001, more than 40 peo­ple are crushed to death dur­ing a soc­cer match at El­lis Park in Jo­han­nes­burg, South Africa.

Karmi­ni re­port­ed from Jakar­ta, In­done­sia. As­so­ci­at­ed Press jour­nal­ists Ed­na Tari­g­an and An­di Jat­miko in Jakar­ta con­tributed to this re­port.

