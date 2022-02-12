Cuban President Urges Renovation of the National Banking System

Entornointeligente.com / According to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez Cuba´s banking system is still operating under a primary system and even though there is an understanding of the present issues as well as a solution path, specialists have not managed to solve the existing problems.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on Friday urged to update the country´s national banking system by implementing structural and organizational innovations, as well as new technologies and services.

According to the National Television News (NTV), the Cuban leader called for the assessment of present-day trends, including cryptocurrencies and other digital banking issues. In addition, it should include ways to confront the U.S. blockade.

“We need to have a better vision of how banking systems are ‘moving’ around the world, for which we must seek international collaboration based on training our personnel”, he stated.

President Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stated that Cuba´s banking system is still operating under a primary system, and even though there is an understanding of the present issues as well as a solution path, specialists have not managed to solve the existing problems.

The financial-banking system is one of the main targets of the blockade imposed by the US on Cuba. Its effects are constant and the costs are in millions of dollars. #UnblockCuba

President Díaz-Canel urged the promotion of PhDs and Master's degrees in finances, to have sufficient "critical experts" to provide management based on science and innovation.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz spoke about the emergency of "getting young people to think, research and make proposals" to have an efficient banking system like the one Cuba needs.

Marrero Cruz spoke about the emergency of “getting young people to think, research and make proposals” to have an efficient banking system like the one Cuba needs.

The Central Bank of Cuba Minister-President Marta Sabina Wilson provided details about the most pressing lines of science and innovation planned and developed by the national banking and financial system as part of the macro-programs which the National Economic and Social Development Plan is laid out.

