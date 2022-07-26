12-y-o boy killed in Trelawny highway crash, man hospitalised

Entornointeligente.com /

A 12-year-old today died and a man is in hospital after the car they were travelling in collided with a trailer along the North Coast Highway in Trelawny.

He has been identified as Ackerman Myrie of Appleton in St James.

The incident happened about 7:10 a.m.

Sergeant Kirkland Cross, who is attached to the Trelawny Traffic Department, told The Gleaner that Myrie was a passenger in a grey Toyota Fielder that was heading east along the highway.

He said that on reaching the vicinity of the Martha Brae overpass, the driver attempted to overtake the trailer but collided with the back of it.

