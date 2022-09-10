$12 million Negril welcome sign to boost traveller experience – Bartlett

Entornointeligente.com /

A new $12 million welcome sign in Negril, Westmoreland will boost the attractiveness of the resort town and enhance the experience of visitors.

Speaking at today’s unveiling, Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett said this will augur well for the destination as Jamaica seeking to further grow the sector arising from the pandemic.

The sentiments were echoed by the executive director of the Tourism Product Development Company Ltd (TPDCo), Wade Mars.

In a media release today, the agency outlined that the welcome sign features a layby and walkway, a retaining wall, landscaping, and the fabrication of letters in red, green, and gold, reflecting the ‘vibe’ of Negril.

It also comes with solar lighting, which helps with its visibility at night and its sustainability.

