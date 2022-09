Entornointeligente.com /

The Ministry of Health says 113 COVID-19 infections were confirmed on Wednesday from 856 samples. This resulted in a positivity rate of 24.3 per cent. Hospitalisations from COVID-19 remain at 130. Six of the patients are severely ill and five are in critical condition. The death toll from the virus stands at 3,254.

