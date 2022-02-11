Trainer Richards has keys to Sunday’s feature

Entornointeligente.com / PATRIARCH and GOD OF LOVE should have things their way in Sunday’s Customer Service Department Trophy, an open allowance at five furlongs straight in which the stablemates will be hard to separate after their exacta performance in the St Catherine Cup at six furlongs.

A month ago, the stablemates ran EAGLE ONE ragged at six furlongs, using superior pace to turn back the middle-distance specialist in the quick sprint. EAGLE ONE returned to frank the form of that race by easily putting away FATHER PATRICK at six and a half in last Saturday’s Eileen Cliggott Memorial.

EAGLE ONE again faces the duo but on worse terms, carrying topweight 126lb, at an even sharper trip, sitting level with PATRIARCH, who had easily beaten him at the distance under the exact weight conditions, clocking 57.1 on December 27.

PATRIARCH, however, has been heavily penalised for beating GOD OF LOVE by three-quarter length in the St Catherine Cup, the conditions or handicappers adding nine pounds, while docking five off his stablemate, resulting in a 14lb swing.

Weight conditions stipulating topweight must be 126lb, suggest PATRIARCH, who had carried 117lb in the St Catherine Cup, somehow came out of that race with a higher rating than his stablemate — absolutely ridiculous, considering GOD OF LOVE had 126lb, allowing him nine pounds, and only lost by three-quarter length after pointing at the furlong pole.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com