Tough day for Scorpions

Entornointeligente.com / The Jamaica Scorpions bowlers were made to work on day two of their first-round West Indies Championship clash against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force who secured a first-innings lead at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy yesterday.

The hosts will resume today’s third day on 234 for six, that is a lead of 93 runs after the Scorpions could only manage 141 runs in their first innings. The Red Force batting was led by a defiant 72 from Yannic Cariah and an unbeaten 58 from Isiah Rajah.

Resuming the day on 98 for three, wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva added only five runs to his overnight 32 before he was sent back by Derval Green to leave the Red Force on 104 for four.

That wicket boosted the Scorpions who went hunting for more quick scalps, and Marquino Mindley provided another breakthrough when he had Jyd Goolie caught by Jamie Merchant for six at 118 for five.

Cariah, who resumed the day on 11 not out, found a useful partner in Rajah, and the pair frustrated the Scorpions with a 116-run sixth wicket stand which knocked the stuffing out of the visitors.

