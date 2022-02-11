The European Energy Crisis Was Inevitable

Entornointeligente.com / Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 55 mins 93.10 +3.22 +3.58% Brent Crude • 13 mins 95.18 +3.77 +4.12% Natural Gas • 55 mins 3.941 -0.018 -0.45% Heating Oil • 55 mins 2.911 +0.084 +2.96% Gasoline • 55 mins 2.739 +0.073 +2.75% Louisiana Light • 2 days 92.18 +0.31 +0.34% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 2 days 92.18 +0.31 +0.34% Bonny Light • 2 days 94.16 +0.86 +0.92% Opec Basket • 2 days 92.87 +1.03 +1.12% Mars US • 17 mins 91.10 +3.22 +3.66% Gasoline • 55 mins 2.739 +0.073 +2.75% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

3 hours Big Oil Books Biggest Cash Flow Since 2008 4 hours Europe's Dependence On Natural Gas Imports Hits 80% 5 hours Italian Cities Turn Off Lights On Landmarks To Protest High Energy Bills 7 hours Iran Oil Exports Jump Over 1 Million Bpd 1 day Make Way For The French Nuclear Power Renaissance 1 day OPEC Sees Bright Prospects For Global Oil Demand This Year 1 day Political Chaos In Libya Threatens Oil Production, Again 1 day Why Canadian Crude Producers Aren't Sending More Oil To The U.S. 1 day Russia Enjoys $65 Billion Windfall As Oil Rallies 1 day UK Natural Gas Imports To Increase Drastically In Coming Years 2 days JPMorgan: Oil Could Easily Hit $120 If Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate 2 days White House: No Oil Producer Should Hold Back Supply As Oil Hits $90 2 days New Breakthrough Could Speed Up Nuclear Fusion Development 2 days Democratic Senators Propose Suspending Federal Gas Tax Until End-2022 2 days China's Hualong One Nuclear Reactor Design Purchased By Argentina 2 days New York Pension Fund To Dump Half U.S. Shale Firms From Its Portfolio 2 days Mexico Energy Bill Could Stop U.S. Climate Plan 3 days Oil Prices Inch Closer To $90 On Surprise Crude Draw 3 days UK To Rely On Oil And Gas Despite Net-Zero Pledge 3 days Tanker Rates Turn Negative As U.S. LNG Flocks To Europe 3 days Indian Coal Mogul Becomes Asia's Richest Person As He Moves Into Renewables 3 days Biden Threatens End Of Nord Stream 2 If Ukraine Situation Escalates 4 days U.S. Refinery Outages Are Another Headache For Biden 4 days IHS Markit: LNG Can Replace Ukraine Gas Flows To Europe 4 days Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production 4 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Ease 4 days U.S. Considers Chevron Request To Take, Trade Venezuelan Oil 4 days Energy Crisis Spares No One—Not Even the Queen 7 days Russia To Supply More Gas To China Via New Pipeline 7 days Turkey And Israel Could Work Jointly To Ship Gas To Europe 7 days Chevron In Talks with Venezuela To Boost Oil Production 7 days Russian Diesel Exports To U.S. at Three-Year High 7 days Japan Says Ready To Help Europe With LNG 8 days ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth 8 days Blackrock: Oil Firms With Net-Zero Plans Are An "Under-Appreciated Opportunity" 8 days Ferrari Floored By Rising Commodities Prices 8 days Shell Ready To Ship More Gas To Europe If Russia-Ukraine Crisis Escalates 8 days U.S. Refining Output At Stake As Union Prepares To Strike 8 days Texas Grid May Be Showing Signs Of Faltering 9 days Novak: Russia To Resume Oil Output To 90% Of Pre-pandemic Level

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City.

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content The European Energy Crisis Was Inevitable By Haley Zaremba – Feb 11, 2022, 5:00 PM CST Join Our Community Europe is in the midst of an energy crisis that is about to get much, much worse if war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine. Russia is the continent’s single-biggest provider of liquefied natural gas, while Ukraine is a critical part of the shipping route to transport all that fuel from Russia to the European Union. A conflict between these two essential parts of the European energy supply chain would pose a serious threat to Europe’s already floundering energy security.

As Europe’s energy deficit has become increasingly desperate, so too has the continent’s dependence on the Kremlin to keep supply lines open and ramp up natural gas shipments. In just the last year, supply chain snags and fuel shortages led to a stunning 330% surge in gas prices across Europe, pummeling consumers at the same time that the global economy is attempting to recover from and adapt to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. European governments have had to impose pricey stop-gap measures to mitigate economic fallout from the energy supply crunch, and have so far “spent tens of billions of euros trying to shield consumers from record-high energy prices, and themselves from voters’ wrath” according to recent reporting and analysis by Reuters .

Furthermore, despite the European Union’s best efforts, the Kremlin has not only declined to open its taps enough to quell Europe’s energy crisis, but it has actually decreased exports to Europe just when the continent needs them most. The EU’s freshly exposed dependence on Russia has given Putin newfound leverage to try to push through some of his own interests, most notably the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would allow Russia to pump liquefied natural gas directly to Germany (which gets 50% of its natural gas from Russia) by way of the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine entirely. This pipeline, while already constructed, has been unable to get the final green light to come online due to stark opposition in the West, with leaders including Joe Biden arguing that the move would give far too much bargaining power to the Kremlin, thereby further reducing the continent’s energy security and geopolitical stability.

While untold numbers of think pieces have been quick to point the finger at Putin for exacerbating Europe’s energy crunch, scapegoating Russia distracts from the European energy policies that put the continent in such a precarious position in the first place. Over the past 20 years, Europe has steadily deregulated its gas sector and invested heavily in the expansion of pipelines and LNG facilities with the intention of allowing for a more free-market approach. In doing so, they abandoned the previous system of tying long-term gas prices to oil prices and let the price of gas be ruled by supply and demand. It became clear back in 2021 that while this system allowed for lower gas prices in the short term, Europe was in for major sticker shock as gas stockpiles began to dwindle during the pandemic.

” Don’t Blame Putin for Europe’s Energy Crisis ,” proclaims a recent analysis from Foreign Policy. “No matter what happens in Ukraine, this winter is not an aberration,” writes Columbia Climate School co-founder Jason Bordoff. “Even if Russian gas continues to flow, Europe will be increasingly exposed to the volatile price of imported gas in the years to come unless its leaders take steps to reduce the risk of energy price spikes and prepare for inevitable and unpredictable swings in energy supply and use.”

These price swings have led to significant political unrest in Europe and have sent leaders scrambling to slap a bandaid on the issue by way of removing VAT taxes on home energy bills and sending relief directly to impoverished households, among other emergency measures. Those efforts are going to fall far short of what is needed to protect European consumers, however, and the problem is only going to get worse. “BofA analysts estimate the average western European households spent around 1,200 euros ($1,370) a year on gas and electricity in 2020,” Reuters wrote last month. “Based on current wholesale prices, they estimate this will rise by 54% to 1,850 euros.”

To be certain, Putin’s recent actions have done nothing to assuage Europe’s energy crisis, and the conflict brewing on the Ukrainian border stands to make matters much, much worse. It is not the Kremlin’s fault, however, that Europe’s energy landscape is as vulnerable as it is to these final few straws on the camel’s back. To resolve the energy crisis, European leaders will need to stop deflecting the blame and take a serious assessment of their own energy policies. Creating price stability and energy security will only grow more essential in the coming decades as the world begins to decarbonize in earnest, a sweeping energy reform and economic experiment which is sure to have plenty more ups and downs in store for energy markets.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

