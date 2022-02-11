Further and Beyond tops them

Entornointeligente.com / The outstanding native-bred four year-old colt, FURTHER AND BEYOND, has been unanimously voted the Horse of the Year for 2021 at Caymanas Park.

Conditioned by champion trainer Anthony Nunes, FURTHER AND BEYOND is a chestnut colt by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble by Graeme Hall.

He was also voted the champion stayer, the champion middle-distance performer, and champion local-bred horse overall.

FURTHER AND BEYOND received all 15 votes from the 15-member committee that includes members of the media and representatives from Caymanas Park.

CALCULUS, winner of the Jamaica Derby and St Leger, was the first runner-up while KING ARTHUR was second runner-up.

