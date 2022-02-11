Fisherman in guns-for-drugs trade gets a total of 34 years in prison

Entornointeligente.com / A Jamaican fisherman who was held with two illegal guns and US$64,000 minutes after he returned from a guns-for-drug mission to Haiti has been sentenced to a total of 34 years in prison.

Garnell Goldson, 45, has been described by police investigators as a “major player” in the guns-for-drug trade.

He was sentenced in the High Court last Friday after he pled guilty to two counts each of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Goldson was ordered to serve eight years for each firearm, five years for the ammunition, five years for the cocaine and three years for the cash.

However, he will only serve eight years because the court ordered that the sentences be served concurrently.

