COVID-19: The pandemic is far from over

By DW Feb 11, 2022 Whatâs the current global trend? The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.

Currently, that is the case for two out of 188 countries and territories.

How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks? The situation improved further: 66 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with the previous 14 days.

What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country? Based on the newly reported case numbers â” which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread â” in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

More than twice as many new cases: Asia : Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Georgia, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Syria, Timor Leste, Palestinian territories Africa : Libya Americas : Chile, El Salvador Europe: Belarus, Netherlands, Russia, Slovakia, Ukraine Oceania : New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands More new cases: Asia : Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Cyprus, Iraq, Japan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen Africa : Comoros, Egypt, Madagascar Americas : Brazil, Costa Rica, Dominica, Guatemala, Nicaragua Europe : Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Moldova, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, United Kingdom About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%): Asia: Maldives, Vietnam Americas : Barbados, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Fewer new cases: Asia : Israel, Laos, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Tajikistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan Africa : Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Eswatini, Gabon, Gambia, Lesotho, Liberia, Somalia, South Africa, Tunisia Americas : Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Canada, Cuba, Ecuador, Haiti, Honduras, México, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela Europe : Albania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Finland, France, Vatican, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, North Macedonia, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland Less than half as many new cases: Asia : India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Philippines, Qatar Africa : Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Sudan, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe Americas : Argentina, Bahamas, Bolivia, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Panamá, Perú, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Suriname, United States of America Europe : Andorra, Montenegro Oceania: Australia, Fiji, Samoa Zero new cases: Oceania : Marshall Islands, Vanuatu …

Read More: DW â” COVID-19: The pandemic is far from over …

