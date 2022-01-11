Senate reconvenes after one year amid instability

Entornointeligente.com / PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP):

Haiti’s senate reconvened Monday, for the first time in a year, with only a handful of legislators present, a move that highlighted the country’s dysfunctional government as it prepares for elections following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

The 30-member senate currently has only 10 lawmakers because the country failed to hold legislative elections originally scheduled for October 2019 and later postponed several times. Of those 10 members, only about seven showed up as Senate President Joseph Lambert delivered his speech at Parliament in downtown Port-au-Prince.

He said elections need to be held this year to make Haiti stronger and award it legitimacy, as he worried about a lack of consensus.

“We have to work together,” he said as supporters inside Parliament and those listening outside via speakers clapped. “This year should be a year of dialogue.”

