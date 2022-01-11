Saudi Aramco Is Fighting To Regain A Key European Market

Entornointeligente.com / Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 81.40 +3.17 +4.05% Brent Crude • 10 mins 83.90 +3.03 +3.75% Natural Gas • 10 mins 4.240 +0.161 +3.95% Heating Oil • 10 mins 2.571 +0.084 +3.36% Gasoline • 11 mins 2.362 +0.087 +3.81% Louisiana Light • 2 days 80.51 -1.21 -1.48% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 2 days 80.51 -1.21 -1.48% Bonny Light • 2 days 81.13 -0.68 -0.83% Opec Basket • 2 days 81.75 -0.39 -0.47% Mars US • 16 hours 76.28 -0.62 -0.81% Gasoline • 11 mins 2.362 +0.087 +3.81% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 2 days 80.44 -0.29 -0.36% Murban • 2 days 81.98 -0.05 -0.06% Iran Heavy • 2 days 76.55 -0.99 -1.28% Basra Light • 43 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 2 days 82.59 -1.01 -1.21% Bonny Light • 2 days 81.13 -0.68 -0.83% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 2 days 81.13 -0.68 -0.83% Girassol • 2 days 81.89 -0.95 -1.15% Opec Basket • 2 days 81.75 -0.39 -0.47% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 64.52 -0.77 -1.18% Western Canadian Select • 13 hours 65.73 -0.77 -1.16% Canadian Condensate • 13 hours 77.23 -0.67 -0.86% Premium Synthetic • 13 hours 78.63 -0.67 -0.84% Sweet Crude • 13 hours 75.83 -0.82 -1.07% Peace Sour • 13 hours 72.23 -0.67 -0.92% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 13 hours 72.23 -0.67 -0.92% Light Sour Blend • 13 hours 75.08 -0.67 -0.88% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 13 hours 78.13 -0.72 -0.91% Central Alberta • 13 hours 72.23 -0.67 -0.92% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 2 days 80.51 -1.21 -1.48% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 74.50 -1.00 -1.32% Giddings • 2 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44% ANS West Coast • 5 days 82.79 -0.43 -0.52% West Texas Sour • 2 days 72.18 -0.67 -0.92% Eagle Ford • 2 days 76.13 -0.67 -0.87% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 2 days 76.13 -0.67 -0.87% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 74.50 -1.00 -1.32% Kansas Common • 2 days 68.50 -0.75 -1.08% Buena Vista • 2 days 81.22 -1.17 -1.42% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 35 mins Saudi Aramco Is Fighting To Regain A Key European Market 2 hours China Boosts Imports Of Cheap Oil From Sanctioned Iran And Venezuela 3 hours Kazakhstan’s Oil Output To Return To Pre-Unrest Level Within Days 4 hours Coal Prices Dive As Indonesia Signals Easing Of Export Ban 5 hours UK Energy Supplier: Cuddle Your Pet To Lower Your Bill 23 hours Kuwait’s Oil Wealth Fund Looks To Be Entirely ESG Compliant 24 hours Libya’s Crude Exports Slump As Bad Weather Shuts Four Oil Ports 1 day Europe’s Gas Prices Rise On Muted Russian Supply, Cold Weather 1 day U.S. Emissions Jumped In 2021 As Coal Power Generation Surged 1 day Mexico Slashes Pemex Debt By $3.2 Billion 1 day Turkmenistan To Close “Gates Of Hell” Gas Fire 4 days Higher Natural Gas Prices Push Up U.S. Wholesale Electricity Prices 4 days Dutch Plan To Boost Gas Output At Earthquake-Prone Site Sparks Anger 4 days First Green Quantitative Easing Of A Central Bank Fails To Work As Planned 4 days Power Prices In Europe Drop On Milder, Windier Weather 4 days Texas Clampdown On Disposal Wells Hits Oil Producers 5 days IEA Will Soon Free All Its Energy Data 5 days Qatar To Boost Public Spending On The Back Of Higher Oil And Gas Revenues 5 days Rising LNG Demand From South Asia Worsens Global Gas Crisis 5 days Mexico’s Export Ban Will Squeeze Oil Hedge 5 days Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather 6 days Oil CEO’s: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale 6 days ExxonMobil Announces Two New Oil Discoveries In Guyana 6 days India Looks To Attract Investors With New Steel Scheme 6 days Average Oil Price In 2021 Was The Highest In Past Three Years 6 days Clashes In Kazakhstan Over High Fuel Prices Continue 6 days U.S. Overtakes Qatar To Become The World’s Largest LNG Exporter 6 days White House Praises OPEC For Production Decision 7 days Major Crude Draw Offset By Jump In Gasoline Stocks 7 days EU Law Will Equip New Cars With A Device That Collects Driving Data 7 days China Slashes Fuel Export Quotas By 56% 7 days UK Households Face Steep Jump In Energy Prices 7 days Germany Admits Need For Gas During Transition 8 days Energy Prices Rose 59% In 2021 8 days Norway Arctic Oil Drilling Ends Up In European Human Rights Court 8 days Austria, Germany Slam EU For Labeling Nuclear Power, Natural Gas As Sustainable 8 days Ex Algerian Energy Minister: OPEC+ Will Not Allow Oil Price To Crash 8 days India’s Diesel Demand Yet To Reach Pre-Covid Levels 8 days Libya Oil Output Falls By 200,000 Bpd 11 days Guyana Votes To Set Up Oil Wealth Fund 3 minutes China’s aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty. 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks? 9 minutes US oil facts 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 30 mins Europe gas market -how it started how its going 11 hours Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 – official stats from Rosstat agency 16 hours Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That’s what Oil CEOs Say 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Saudi Aramco Is Fighting To Regain A Key European Market

Find us on:

Tighter Wastewater Regulation Becomes Headache For Shale Drillers Stricter wastewater disposal regulation asâ¦

Oil Tops $80 After OPEC+ Sticks To Plan To Ease Cuts Oil prices rose by 1%â¦

Home Latest Energy News Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middleâ¦

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Related News Europe’s Gas Prices Rise On Muted Russian Supply, Cold Weather U.S. Emissions Jumped In 2021 As Coal Power Generation Surged Mexico Slashes Pemex Debt By $3.2 Billion Turkmenistan To Close “Gates Of Hell” Gas Fire Higher Natural Gas Prices Push Up U.S. Wholesale Electricity Prices Saudi Aramco Is Fighting To Regain A Key European Market By Cyril Widdershoven – Jan 11, 2022, 1:30 PM CST In a move to regain some of its former glory in the North West European crude oil and products market, Saudi Aramco Trading Company (ATC) has clinched a major 110,000 bpd supply deal with international independent private equity group Klesch Group. According to statements made by ATC, the deal entails the supply of 110,000 bpd of crude to the Danish Kalundborg Refinery, following the signing of an agreement with Klesch Group. The deal entails not only Arabian crude placement but also third-party crude and condensate, with a provision of refined products offtake. The move should be seen as a new adventure for ATC, and its mother company Saudi Aramco, as it attempts to re-enter or strengthen its former position in the North West European market.

The Saudi giant has been looking at new opportunities in this very attractive market where its once-great influence has been waning of late. From April 2020, when it posted record supply volumes of 312,000 bpd to the market, its total levels dropped to 32,000 bpd by August 2020. To regain its market share, especially in the still strong refining market of Amsterdam -Rotterdam – Antwerp (ARA), the company is searching for new inroads and entry points. Ibrahim Al Buainain, president and CEO of ATC, stated that the new crude deal will enable ATC to have additional transactions in Europe and other parts of the energy map. Klesch Group, with offices in London and Geneva, is known as a major investor in refineries in Europe and is known to have acquired Equinor Refining Denmark in December 2021, including not only the Kalundborg refinery but also a terminal in the northwest of Zealand, the Hedehusene terminal near Copenhagen and other assets.

ATC is currently very active in the market, in line with its main regional competitor ADNOC Global Trading from Abu Dhabi. In December 2021 ATC signed an MOU with Australian retailer United Petroleum for potential long-term fuel supply, product storage, and other business opportunities. Australia has the potential to be another major market for ATC as it is the largest fuel importer in the Asia Pacific. Australia’s domestic refinery capacity has decreased substantially in recent years. In the MOU ATC indicated that it will explore refined fuels sales to UP to meet Australia’s growing demand. At the same time, possible investments are planned in product storage and logistics. ATC at present is looking to grow substantially, not only in volumes but also inhouse traders and personnel. New offices are also planned in key trading regions.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

Join the discussion |

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com