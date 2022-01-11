Russia, US still far apart after talks over Ukraine tensions

Entornointeligente.com / GENEVA (AP):

Russia and the US remained far apart on Monday after talks aimed at defusing tensions over Ukraine, with Moscow insisting on guarantees to halt NATO’s eastward expansion and even roll back the military alliance’s deployments in Eastern Europe, and Washington firmly rejecting the demands as a non-starter.

With both sides dug in on their positions and Ukraine’s future hanging in the balance, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said “no progress” was made on the central demand to halt NATO expansion, although he insisted: “We have no intention to invade Ukraine.”

Ryabkov spoke after five and a half hours of talks with a US team led by his US counterpart, Wendy Sherman – part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine.

Sherman called the talks a “frank and forthright discussion”.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com