Letter of the Day | Time will tell how UWI issues are resolved

I was not aware that the Beckles/Bermudez issue was still bubbling along. But if two of the leading newspapers in the CARICOM region , The Gleaner and The Express , are finding the time in recent days to write about the possibility of a “coup” in The University of the West Indies (UWI), something is probably afoot.

It would not surprise me if there is. The university is now in its 73rd year of existence and has never had a ‘coup’ before. So, why not now? The circumstances that would allow for such a caper have been steadily building over the years. There was a time when such a possibility was quite unimaginable. The first chancellor of The University of the West Indies, originally the University College of the West Indies, was a royal princess Alice, Countess of Athlone, granddaughter of Queen Victoria, and wife of Lord Athlone, sometime governor-general of Canada. She reigned but did not rule, and was followed by other luminaries who were quite content to do the same. It appears that the present chancellor is unwilling, or unable, or maybe not minded to do the same.

I have been sure, for many years now, that this time would come. It seems to be coming everywhere. Democracy is a bitter pill to swallow and, as the wily sage Yogi Berra once said “in theory, there is no difference between theory and practice, but in practice there is.” It is one thing to be democratic in an era of limited suffrage, and another to be democratic when the hoi polloi have the vote, with all that that implies.

With respect to the so-called “coup”, the constitutional expectation is very simple. The theory is, in the British political construct, that the sovereign reigns and the ruler rules. That’s what governors and prime ministers do on a daily basis; but they both have to agree on this. Otherwise, it could be messy. As difficult as it could be on occasion, they both have to stick to their guns. But the paradigm is clear. The chancellor is a ceremonial official, decorative on special occasions. The vice chancellor is the chief executive officer, as businessmen would say. For reasons which can only be supposed, they couldn’t play the roles as assigned. My supposition is that two imponderables have intervened.

