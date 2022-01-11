Ja Freight & Shipping Company welcomes Cosco Shipping vessel to Far East service

Entornointeligente.com / Jamaica Freight & Shipping Company Limited welcomed the addition of the Seaspan Hudson container vessel, which will increase capacity of its weekly calls between Jamaica and the Far East.

The vessel called on the port of Kingston last Wednesday, when its captain, Glen Campbell, was met by Jamaica Freight representatives Michelle Allison-Morris, Kimberly Kelly and Andrew Swaby.

Campbell was presented with a plague by Allison-Morris and Kelly to commemorated the moment, before being given a tour of the vessel’s bridge.

The Seaspan Hudson is a vessel of Cosco Shipping, a global container fleet for which Jamaica Freight & Shipping Company is its local representative.

The Seaspan Hudson was built in 2015 and can accommodate up to 10,000 containers. The vessel offers service from Shekou, China; Manzanillo, Mexico; and Cartagena, Colombia, among others, while service is offered to Singapore; Shanghai, China; and others.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com