Human rights group calls for protection of journalists

The human rights group, Citizen Protection Office (OPC), Monday called for the promotion and protection of journalists in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country, following last week’s double murder of journalists Wilguens Louissaint and Amady John Wesley while on assignment in Laboule 12.

“Failure to protect the journalist in the exercise of his mission to inform public opinion constitutes an obstacle to press freedom, democracy and respect for human rights in general,” the OPC said in a statement. It called on the authorities to launch an investigation into the murder of the two journalists, in order to identify the alleged perpetrators of the crimes and to prosecute them in accordance with the law.

The OPC said that the protection of journalists is the responsibility of the State, which has the obligation “to guarantee the right to life, to health, to respect for the human person, to all citizens without distinction, in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights”.

The National Police of Haiti has confirmed that they had recovered the bodies of the two journalists from Laboule 12, which has been the scene of intense fighting with rival gangs, most notably, ‘Ti Makak’ and ‘Toto’, fighting for control of the area.

