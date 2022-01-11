Goodbye Ruddy Williams, gentleman cricketer

On behalf of the Jamaican and Caribbean cricket fraternity in the United Kingdom, I would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of the late Ruddy Williams.

I spent a lot of time at Melbourne Cricket Club during my visits to Jamaica, where I spoke to Ruddy who regaled me with many stories relating to cricket. I am therefore aware of his great contribution to cricket in Jamaica.

RIP gentleman cricketer.

STEVE STEPHENSON

